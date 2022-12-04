fbpx
Car Companies Listen But Do Not Hear - AutoNetwork Reports 384
2023 Audi Q4 e-tron

Dealer Profits Up

#Shorts #Tucson Which #HBCU Campus? #AutoNetwork

#Tucson #Shorts Leaving Campus of #HBCU #AutoNetwork

#Shorts

POV 2022 Hyundai Tucson Limited PHEV AWD

How Lexus Got 2nd Black Panther Movie Product Placement RX450e

Worth The Money 2022 Hyundai Tucson Limited PHEV

#shorts

Car Companies Listen But Do Not Hear – AutoNetwork Reports 384

2 days ago

December 3, 2022

Car companies listen but do not hear… The Black Press and Car Company Advertising – AutoNetwork Reports 384 Our special guest is Dr. Benjamin Chavis, CEO and President of NNPA (National Newspaper Publishers Association), representing over 230 African American Newspapers.
Car Reviews of what we are driving this week. We help you better understand and appreciate your dream car. Find out why we would buy the new car or not.
Show Panelists: Frank Washington – AboutThatCar.com
Greg Morrison – http://www.bumper2bumpertv.com
Chris Lawrence – Autoacademics.com
David Boldt – TxGarage.com
Valerie Menard – LatinoTrafficReports.com
The auto talk show, #AutoNetwork Reports, is Live on YouTube weekly Thursday from 3:00 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET. where auto influencers discuss the week’s latest automotive news.
Go visit http://autonetwork.com for more shows. Find out why they would buy the vehicle or not. Join our panel of auto journalists and influencers as we discuss this and simplify the latest auto industry news to help you appreciate the auto industry business. When available we let you know of any vehicle recalls and how to resolve them. Some of the auto influencers have sold cars so we provide car buying and auto leasing tips to save you time and money on your next car purchase.
AutoNetwork Reports simplify the latest auto industry news for you to help you appreciate the automotive industry.
{Introducing our new car buying program, https://www.CouponsOffersAndDeals.com/, for money and time-saving specials from select car dealers.}
Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

