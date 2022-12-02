fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. Economy Featured Government Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Op-Ed Politics

OP-ED: Proposed Journalism Competition Preservation Act Negative Impact on Small Minority-Owned Newspapers
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Featured Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacy Brown

Hakeem Jeffries Becomes First Black American to Lead a Major Political Party in Congress

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Featured Food National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

Beloved ‘Corn Kid’ Helps Donate 90,000 Cans of Vegetables For Thanksgiving

#NNPA BlackPress Ben Jealous Black History Commentary Community Featured Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Op-Ed Politics

COMMENTARY: “Grateful After the November Mid-Term Results

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Government In Memoriam National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacy Brown

IN MEMORIAM: Virginia Congressman Donald McEachin Dies at 61

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Entertainment Featured Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown

Attorney Ben Crump Brings Star-Studded TheGrio Awards Crowd to Its Feet in Dr. King-Inspired Acceptance Speech

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Government In Memoriam Lauren Victoria Burke National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics

IN MEMORIAM: Congressman Don McEachin of Virginia Dies at 61

#NNPA BlackPress Business Commentary Community Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. Economy Entertainment Featured Government Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Op-Ed Politics

OP-ED: The Time is Now for Increasing Diversity in American Media Ownership 

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Education Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire racism Texas Metro News

COMMENTARY: SMU Perkins Five Black Trailblazers Changed Face of Campus, Part II

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacy Brown

AARP Poll Shows Older Voters May Decide Close Georgia Runoff Election

#NNPA BlackPress

OP-ED: Proposed Journalism Competition Preservation Act Negative Impact on Small Minority-Owned Newspapers

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Many African American and other BIPOC news outlets are independently owned. Furthermore, these news outlets have developed and grown their audiences because mainstream media publications excluded the perspectives of minority voices. The Black Press built our own news outlets to support our own voices. As a result, this legislation would only further reinforce harmful racial exclusion trends, rather than actually help smaller local publications like those in the NNPA.

Published

19 hours ago

on

While a number of conglomerates are scoped into the bill, true independent or small newspapers are explicitly excluded from the legislation because the bill says that an eligible publisher must earn more than $100,000 per year.
while a number of conglomerates are scoped into the bill, true independent or small newspapers are explicitly excluded from the legislation because the bill says that an eligible publisher must earn more than $100,000 per year.

“JCPA Is A Blank Check for Large Corporate Media, but Leaves Small Minority-Owned News Out in the Cold”

In September, lawmakers in Washington rushed through major legislation that would reward massive, legacy media corporations at the expense of smaller community-focused and minority-owned newspapers. While the Journalism Competition Preservation Act (JCPA) is meant to protect publications like those in the National Newspaper Publishers Association, it would ultimately threaten our ability to inform our communities, line the pockets of massive media conglomerates and hedge funds, and lead to the proliferation of harmful misinformation. Good intentions sometimes have negative and counterproductive consequences.

The goal to foster quality, local journalism and journalist jobs is well-intentioned. Local news outlets provide Americans with important information about the political, economic and cultural issues that matter to them. The news industry has reached an inflection point, and much work is still needed to secure a bright and sustainable future for minority-owned publications.

Newspaper employment has fallen by 70% in the past 15 years, and 20% of America’s counties are at risk of becoming news deserts. The top 25 media chains now own a third of all U.S. newspapers. Thousands of newspapers have been acquired by hedge funds and private equity firms like Alden Global Capital or by media behemoths like Gannett, Lee Enterprises and McClatchy. For these media companies, a local newspaper is an asset for profit – not a valuable source of local information. Big media chains acquire newspapers, lay off journalists and staff, drive down wages and shutter publications forever – as they spend millions on executive salaries and stock buybacks.

Now, these same media companies and hedge funds are a step closer to receiving huge payouts – without any accountability or transparency to direct funds to local journalism and journalists. The JCPA would require tech platforms to carry and pay any eligible news publisher for “access” to content. While this may, again, seem well intentioned at first look, upon deeper inspection the law defines “access” so broadly it will require payment for simply crawling a website or sharing a link. Similarly, while a number of conglomerates are scoped into the bill, true independent or small newspapers are explicitly excluded from the legislation because the bill says that an eligible publisher must earn more than $100,000 per year.

Many African American and other BIPOC news outlets are independently owned. Furthermore, these news outlets have developed and grown their audiences because mainstream media publications excluded the perspectives of minority voices. The Black Press built our own news outlets to support our own voices. As a result, this legislation would only further reinforce harmful racial exclusion trends, rather than actually help smaller local publications like those in the NNPA.

Similarly, recent amendments to the bill requiring non-discrimination would require platforms to carry and pay for hate speech and objectionable content that could be harmful to BIPOC communities. If passed, the JCPA would boost misinformation and extremist content. News publications from either side of the aisle that support extremist views will not only receive money, but tech platforms will be required to carry them on their services. This will make it even harder for platforms to moderate harmful and false content. We know that communities like ours will suffer most.

Congress and the Senate should reject the current draft of the JCPA and go back to the drawing board on real solutions for America’s local news problems – solutions that benefit all Americans, instead of just giving handouts to the biggest media corporations in the nation.

Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr. is President and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) based in Washington, DC representing the interests of the Black Press of America since 1940.

Post Views: 136

Related Topics:

Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr. is President and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) and can be reached at dr.bchavis@nnpa.org

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com