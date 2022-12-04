#NNPA BlackPress
The Black Press and Car Company Advertising – AutoNetwork Reports 384
Our special guest is Dr. Benjamin Chavis, CEO and President of NNPA (National Newspaper Publishers Association), representing over 230 African American Newspapers.
