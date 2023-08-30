2023 Dodge Hornet GT Small SUV Review

Are you looking to dip your toes into the compact SUV market for the first time? The 2023 Dodge Hornet GT might just be the right fit. This stylish newcomer in Dodge’s lineup offers a blend of performance, comfort, and value that can ease the transition from sedan or hatchback to SUV.

Performance & Engine

The Hornet GT comes with a 2.0L I4 Hurricane 4 Turbo Engine with Engine Start-Stop (ESS) technology, outputting 268 horsepower and a robust 295 lb-ft of torque. The 9-speed automatic transmission shifts smoothly and makes the most of the peppy four-cylinder engine, ensuring you have power when you need it. Whether you’re merging onto a busy highway or zipping around city streets, this compact SUV has got you covered.

Ride & Handling

Despite being a small SUV, the Hornet offers a comfortable and composed ride. The Four-wheel independent front MacPherson and Koni FSD shock absorbers do an excellent job of soaking up road imperfections. You’ll be pleasantly surprised by how it handles, too. Equipped with a Chapman suspension with a rear stabilizer bar and Koni FS shock absorbers, the vehicle feels stable and agile. You can confidently tackle winding roads without feeling like you’re piloting a bulky machine.

Safety

When it comes to safety, Dodge hasn’t skimped on features. The Hornet GT is equipped with a four-wheel disc antilock brake system (ABS), all-speed traction control, electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), and brake assist. These features collectively contribute to secure stopping power and enhanced control in various driving conditions.

Interior & Comfort

The cabin of the Hornet GT is well-equipped and offers a good mix of cloth and leatherette seats. Entry and exit are easy, thanks to its reasonable ride height. However, if you frequently travel with adults in the back, you might find the rear-seat legroom a bit lacking.

Exterior & Style

The exterior is dressed in a shade called “8 Ball Black,” which admittedly, might not be everyone’s cup of tea. The Blacktop Package adds Glass Black painted mirror caps, dark Homer and GT badges, gloss-black side window moldings, and 18-inch x 7.5-inch Abyss Finish wheels. If you’re a fan of black, you’ll love the monotone, aggressive look. If not, you might find it overwhelming.

The Bottom Line

The 2023 Dodge Hornet GT, priced at an MSRP of $33,585.00, offers a lot of vehicle for the money. With a surprisingly spirited engine, comfortable ride quality, and a well-equipped interior, it makes a compelling case for those entering the small SUV segment for the first time.

Pros

Easy entry and exit

Comfortable ride

Peppy 4-cylinder turbo engine

Handles better than expected

Well-equipped

Cons

Predominantly black exterior and interior may not appeal to everyone

Could offer more rear-seat legroom

For the uninitiated, the Hornet GT provides a tantalizing mix of what makes SUVs appealing in the first place: performance, versatility, and comfort. It’s not perfect, but it hits many of the right notes and serves as a strong introduction to the joys and conveniences of SUV ownership.

