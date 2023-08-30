2023 Infiniti QX 60 Autograph AWD Review and POV test drive. The luxury SUV segment is dense, offering a myriad of choices for consumers looking for a blend of comfort, utility, and style. For those seeking to step up to a three-row luxury SUV, the 2023 Infiniti QX 60 Autograph AWD is a striking proposition. Let’s delve into what makes it stand out.

Performance and Efficiency

With its 3.5-liter V6 engine pumping out a respectable 295 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque, the QX 60 certainly doesn’t lack power. Paired with a smooth 9-speed automatic transmission and intelligent all-wheel drive, it offers confident driving dynamics irrespective of the terrain. However, while it’s certainly no gas-guzzler, its fuel efficiency of 20 mpg in the city, 25 mpg on the highway, and a combined 22 mpg, places it squarely in the average bracket for its class.

Luxury and Comfort

Stepping inside the QX 60, one is immediately enveloped by luxury. From the quilted, semi-aniline leather-appointed seating, black open pore ash wood trim, to the very comfortable driver and passenger massaging seats – every detail screams opulence. The 12.3-inch dynamic meter display and 10.8-inch head-up display keep the driver informed, while the advanced climate control ensures all passengers remain comfortable.

For music aficionados, the 17-speaker Bose audio system delivers a crisp, immersive auditory experience. Add in the power panoramic moonroof, and the QX 60 effortlessly merges nature with technology.

Convenience and Tech

Infiniti hasn’t skimped on tech features. Wireless phone charging, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a Wi-Fi hotspot all ensure that you remain connected even on the move. The motion-activated power rear liftgate is particularly handy, and the foot activation is a boon when your hands are full.

Driver assistance, a critical component of modern vehicles, is abundant. From ProPILOT Assist with Navi link to intelligent cruise control, and a suite of safety features like lane departure warning and forward emergency braking, driving the QX 60 is both a pleasure and a secure experience.

Towing Capacity

For those who enjoy weekend getaways or have larger towing needs, the QX 60 offers an impressive 6,000 lb tow capacity, aided by features like trailer sway control and an integrated tow hitch.

Cons

No vehicle is without its drawbacks. The third-row seats in the QX 60 are a tad cramped, making them suitable primarily for children or shorter journeys. Moreover, some might find the ride a bit on the bouncy side, especially when compared to some European rivals.

Conclusion

With an MSRP of $68,185, the 2023 Infiniti QX 60 Autograph AWD delivers a comprehensive package of luxury, tech, and utility. While it has a few shortcomings, especially in the third-row seating department, its strengths in luxury, tech, and overall style make it a compelling choice for those looking to move up in the world of luxury SUVs.

Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Like us on and share https://www.facebook.com/autonetwork

#AutoNetwork

#AutoNetworkReports

Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.

Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos

LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork

Coupons Offers and Deals https://www.couponsoffersanddeals.com/