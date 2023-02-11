2024 Mazda CX 90 Design Studio Manager, Ian Hedge talks about the sketches, elements, colors, and much more in our interview.

The all-new 2024 Mazda CX-90, is a perfect blend of high-performance and world-class refinement.

The large platform of the CX-90 allows for a wider body, fenders, and longer wheelbase, accentuating its strong stance and further emphasizing its sense of performance. The body is sleek with crafted curves that give the CX-90 ever-changing expressions created by the reflections of lights and shadows.

In addition, the CX-90 is now available in Mazda’s latest Takuminuri color, Artisan Red. This paint option has been specifically developed to suit the CX-90 and provides a sophisticated yet deeply saturated color that further enhances its blend of performance and refinement.

The CX-90 also offers a well-crafted interior with increased cabin space for families and ample cargo space to accommodate all your needs, making it the perfect choice for any lifestyle.

