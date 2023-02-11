Get Ready to be Impressed: Discover the World-Class Refinement of the 2024 Mazda CX-90

2024 Mazda CX-90 Exterior and Interior Design presented by Takanori Tsubaki, Chief Designer. The 2024 Mazda CX-90 is a true masterpiece of automotive engineering, offering a harmonious blend of performance and refinement. The exterior boasts thoughtful proportions, with a sleek body that changes expressions in the light, and chrome accents that emphasize its width and timeless styling. The new Takuminuri Artisan Red paint option provides a sophisticated pop of color. The interior is equally impressive, with a spacious cabin, luxurious materials, and a modern, linear design inspired by traditional Japanese aesthetics. From the dashboard to the third row, every detail has been meticulously crafted for a comfortable and harmonious experience. The distinctive fabric inspired by hand-bookbinding and Kumihimo weaving adds a unique touch to the interior, echoing the CX-90’s Japanese lineage. With a large platform, wider body, and longer wheelbase, the CX-90 exudes a strong stance and a sense of performance. This car is a must-see for anyone in the market for a high-performance vehicle with world-class refinement.

The 2024 Mazda CX-90 is a well-rounded SUV that offers everything you could want in a car – from its striking exterior design to its spacious and luxurious interior, to its impressive performance capabilities. Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly vehicle, or a stylish and high-performing car to enhance your daily commute, the CX-90 is sure to exceed your expectations. Get ready to experience the ultimate driving machine with the all-new 2024 Mazda CX-90.

