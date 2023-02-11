How Did The CX-90 Become Reality? You’ll find out what it took in my interview with Takanori Tsubaki, Chief Designer, and Mitsuru Wakiie, Mazda CX-90 Program Manager, and their interpreters. This three-row crossover is the newest addition to Mazda’s lineup and represents the company’s flagship vehicle. Built on Mazda’s all-new large platform, the CX-90 boasts wider, longer, and more aggressive proportions that perfectly blend its high-performance appearance with world-class refinement.

The CX-90 is available with all-new electrified powertrains, including an inline 6 turbo and a plug-in hybrid, offering drivers enhanced performance and efficiency. This vehicle is not only a masterpiece of design and engineering, but it also symbolizes Mazda’s commitment to providing customers with the best driving experience possible.

