2024 Hyundai KONA N LINE AWD Review. 2024 Hyundai KONA N LINE AWD Review: An Enthralling Experience in Charleston’s Low Country.

Having driven hundreds of cars over the years, I’ve developed a palate for what makes a vehicle stand out. The 2024 Hyundai Kona N-Line AWD, with its exhilarating drive through Charleston’s historic streets and the winding roads of the low country, certainly made its mark.

First Impressions: The Exterior

The Kona’s Atlas White exterior is a head-turner, with a contemporary flair that contrasts beautifully with Charleston’s timeless charm. Its 19” N Line Alloy Wheels, combined with a comprehensive LED lighting system, give it a commanding presence. The Power Sunroof, though an aesthetic addition, did allow for a noticeable wind noise at higher speeds, a small chink in the Kona’s otherwise impressive armor.

Inside the Kona’s Cocoon

The black-on-black interior palette speaks of understated elegance. The N Line Sport Combination Seating was a comfortable haven, and the supportive driver’s seat made the driving experience even more engaging. Practical features like the sizable center console tray, storage behind the 2nd-row seats, and multiple USB ports underscore Hyundai’s attention to user-centric design.

Tech enthusiasts will appreciate the 12.3″ Digital Instrument Cluster and the Dual Automatic Temperature Control, ensuring a tailor-made cabin experience.

Driving Dynamics

The Kona’s 1.6L Turbocharged engine, boasting 190 HP and 195 lb-ft of torque, offers an exhilarating drive. The HTRAC All-Wheel Drive ensures precise handling, especially on those twisty low country roads. The 8-speed Automatic Transmission, paired with paddle shifters, promises both smoothness and an element of sporty control.

Safety features like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping and Following Assist, and Blind-Spot Collision Warning reinforce Hyundai’s commitment to the driver’s well-being. The Driver Attention Warning system is particularly impressive, a guardian angel for those lengthy drives.

Pros and Cons at a Glance

Pros:

* Thoughtful storage solutions, especially the handy tray behind the 2nd row.

* Remarkable handling, evident in challenging terrains.

* Comfort meets luxury in seating.

* Driver attention warning system: a testament to safety-forward thinking.

* Safe exit warning system, ensuring disembarkation safety.

Cons:

* The sunroof’s wind noise can be a distraction during high-speed cruises.

In Conclusion

The 2024 Hyundai Kona N-Line AWD is a compelling package. As I navigated through Charleston and the surrounding low country, it was evident that this vehicle was a harmonious blend of style, comfort, and safety. For those familiar with driving or looking for their next car adventure, the Kona is a formidable contender.

