Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

2024 Hyundai KONA N LINE AWD Review: An Enthralling Experience in Charleston's Low Country
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

Unveiling the Powerful New Lexus TX Get Behind the Wheel

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

Over 6 %of 4000 Chargers Do Not Work- AutoNetwork Reports 415

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

The Allure of the Lexus TX 350 a Perfect Blend for All

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness SUV Review: The Off Roader's Delight

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

2024 Hyundai Kona Event $20K Donation Low Country Food Bank

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

2024 Hyundai Kona Event - Welcome

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

2024 Hyundai Kona Event Q & A

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

2024 Hyundai Kona Walk Through History, Sales, Competition, and Features

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness

#NNPA BlackPress

2024 Hyundai KONA N LINE AWD Review: An Enthralling Experience in Charleston’s Low Country

Published

9 hours ago

on

AutoNetworkMon, October 30, 2023 12:04pm

2024 Hyundai KONA N LINE AWD Review. 2024 Hyundai KONA N LINE AWD Review: An Enthralling Experience in Charleston’s Low Country.
Having driven hundreds of cars over the years, I’ve developed a palate for what makes a vehicle stand out. The 2024 Hyundai Kona N-Line AWD, with its exhilarating drive through Charleston’s historic streets and the winding roads of the low country, certainly made its mark.

First Impressions: The Exterior
The Kona’s Atlas White exterior is a head-turner, with a contemporary flair that contrasts beautifully with Charleston’s timeless charm. Its 19” N Line Alloy Wheels, combined with a comprehensive LED lighting system, give it a commanding presence. The Power Sunroof, though an aesthetic addition, did allow for a noticeable wind noise at higher speeds, a small chink in the Kona’s otherwise impressive armor.

Inside the Kona’s Cocoon
The black-on-black interior palette speaks of understated elegance. The N Line Sport Combination Seating was a comfortable haven, and the supportive driver’s seat made the driving experience even more engaging. Practical features like the sizable center console tray, storage behind the 2nd-row seats, and multiple USB ports underscore Hyundai’s attention to user-centric design.

Tech enthusiasts will appreciate the 12.3″ Digital Instrument Cluster and the Dual Automatic Temperature Control, ensuring a tailor-made cabin experience.

Driving Dynamics
The Kona’s 1.6L Turbocharged engine, boasting 190 HP and 195 lb-ft of torque, offers an exhilarating drive. The HTRAC All-Wheel Drive ensures precise handling, especially on those twisty low country roads. The 8-speed Automatic Transmission, paired with paddle shifters, promises both smoothness and an element of sporty control.

Safety features like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping and Following Assist, and Blind-Spot Collision Warning reinforce Hyundai’s commitment to the driver’s well-being. The Driver Attention Warning system is particularly impressive, a guardian angel for those lengthy drives.

Pros and Cons at a Glance
Pros:
* Thoughtful storage solutions, especially the handy tray behind the 2nd row.
* Remarkable handling, evident in challenging terrains.
* Comfort meets luxury in seating.
* Driver attention warning system: a testament to safety-forward thinking.
* Safe exit warning system, ensuring disembarkation safety.

Cons:
* The sunroof’s wind noise can be a distraction during high-speed cruises.

In Conclusion
The 2024 Hyundai Kona N-Line AWD is a compelling package. As I navigated through Charleston and the surrounding low country, it was evident that this vehicle was a harmonious blend of style, comfort, and safety. For those familiar with driving or looking for their next car adventure, the Kona is a formidable contender.
Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Like us on and share https://www.facebook.com/autonetwork
#AutoNetwork
#AutoNetworkReports
Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.
Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos
LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork
Coupons Offers and Deals https://www.couponsoffersanddeals.com/

Post Views: 80

Related Topics:

Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com