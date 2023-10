The Off Roader’s Delight. If you’ve ever envisioned yourself weaving through rough terrains with ease and style, the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness SUV is your ticket to that dream. Subaru, known for its off-road capabilities, has taken things up a notch with this model. For those considering a Subaru for the first time, let’s dig into what this off-road beast has to offer.