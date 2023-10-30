#NNPA BlackPress
2024 Hyundai Kona Walk Through History, Sales, Competition, and Features
2024 Hyundai Kona Walk Through History, Sales, Competition, and Features by Melvyn Bautista, Product Planning Manager. The all-new 2024 Kona SUV was introduced at The Dewberry in Charleston, South Carolina. We were welcomed with a reception, dinner, and formal presentation, and then took a picturesque drive through the low country of S.C. in the Kona N and Kona. Be the fly on the wall and sit in with the invited journalists. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.
Like us on and share https://www.facebook.com/autonetwork
#AutoNetwork
#AutoNetworkReports
Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.
Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos
LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork
Coupons Offers and Deals https://www.couponsoffersanddeals.com/
Kona Chapters
00:00 Introduction
00:33 Hyundai Sales
03:07 Hyundai EV Sales
04:14 Production Locations
05:08 Kona Highlights
05:49 Design Story
09:30 Interior
10:31 Tidbits
12:22 Dimensions and Size
15:51 Cargo Capacity
16:58 Performance
19:11 Chassis and Suspension
19:48 Powertrains
20:53 MPG
21:20 Wheels
21:34 AWD System
21:52 Safety Features
23:19 Connectivity
24:13 OTA Software Updates
25:32 BlueLink
26:37 Infotainment System
27:10 Technology
27:22 Trims and Pricing
27:57 HighLights
29:09 Interior Colors