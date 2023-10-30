2024 Hyundai Kona Walk Through History, Sales, Competition, and Features by Melvyn Bautista, Product Planning Manager. The all-new 2024 Kona SUV was introduced at The Dewberry in Charleston, South Carolina. We were welcomed with a reception, dinner, and formal presentation, and then took a picturesque drive through the low country of S.C. in the Kona N and Kona. Be the fly on the wall and sit in with the invited journalists. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Kona Chapters

00:00 Introduction

00:33 Hyundai Sales

03:07 Hyundai EV Sales

04:14 Production Locations

05:08 Kona Highlights

05:49 Design Story

09:30 Interior

10:31 Tidbits

12:22 Dimensions and Size

15:51 Cargo Capacity

16:58 Performance

19:11 Chassis and Suspension

19:48 Powertrains

20:53 MPG

21:20 Wheels

21:34 AWD System

21:52 Safety Features

23:19 Connectivity

24:13 OTA Software Updates

25:32 BlueLink

26:37 Infotainment System

27:10 Technology

27:22 Trims and Pricing

27:57 HighLights

29:09 Interior Colors