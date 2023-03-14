2023 Mazda CX-50 2.5L Turbo w/Premium Plus Package AWD In-depth walkaround and POV Test Drive.

The 2023 Mazda CX-50 is a luxurious and powerful compact SUV that boasts several high-end features and technologies. Equipped with a 2.5-liter turbocharged engine, 227 HP @ 310 lb-ft Torque, mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission, the C-50 delivers a robust performance and is available with the Premium Plus package, which offers various advanced features. This review will delve into the details of the car’s features and overall performance.

The CX-50 comes in a beautiful Ingot Blue Metallic exterior color, which complements its elegant and sleek design. It features black 20-inch alloy wheels with P245/45 R20 all-season tires, which provide excellent grip and stability on the road. The rain-sensing windshield wipers and wiper de-icer are a thoughtful addition, making driving in inclement weather more manageable. Additionally, the auto power-folding side mirrors are convenient for parking in tight spaces.

The CX-50’s interior is equally impressive, with a Black interior color and Brown leather-trimmed seats. The 5-passenger seating is spacious, and the power driver’s seat with memory and power passenger seats offer ample adjustability for comfortable driving positions. The ventilated front seats are a welcome feature, especially in hotter climates. The leather-wrapped steering wheel is a premium touch and feels good in the hands. The heated steering wheel is perfect for chilly weather, and the paddle shifters add to the car’s sporty feel. The Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry and rear power liftgate are convenient features that make accessing the vehicle a breeze.

The CX-50 has several safety and security features, including 24-hour roadside assistance, 5-passenger 3-point safety belts, LATCH child safety seat anchors, and an anti-theft engine immobilizer. It also has a lane departure warning system, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. The I-ACTIV all-wheel drive, hill launch assist, and MI-Drive – sport/off-road/towing make it an excellent option for various driving conditions. The CX-50 also boasts a 3500 lb towing capacity, which makes it ideal for those who need to haul extra gear.

The CX-50 comes equipped with several high-tech features, including a power panoramic moonroof, adaptive front lighting system, LED headlights with auto on/off, and roof rails. The 10.25″ color center display and active driving HeadUp display provide easy access to all necessary information. The dual-zone auto climate control ensures that everyone in the car stays comfortable, and the rearview camera makes parking a breeze. The car has an AM/FM/HD Radio® with four USB inputs, BOSE® 12-speakers audio system, and a SiriusXM® 3 mos. trial. The Mazda Connected Services, wireless Android Auto, and wireless Apple CarPlay™ are convenient for connecting smartphones and accessing music and apps on the go.

The CX-50 has several pros, including multiple driving modes, off-road modes, and a comfortable interior. The car has quick off-the-line acceleration and handles well, making it a fun car to drive.

One downside to the CX-50 is that the ride quality is mediocre. It may not be the best option for those who prefer a very smooth ride.

The CX-50’s MSRP is $43,525, and the Turbo Premium Plus Package adds extra features, such as heated rear seats, 360-degree view monitor, traffic jam assist, front and rear parking sensors, rear smart brake support, blind spot prevention, Mazda Navigation System, wireless phone charger, traffic sign recognition, and a frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink®.

The 2023 Mazda CX-50 is an excellent choice for those who are looking for a luxurious and powerful compact SUV with advanced features and technologies. The car’s impressive performance, various driving modes, and comfortable interior make it a joy to drive. Additionally, the car’s safety and security features, along with the advanced technology, make it a safe and convenient car to own. Overall, the Mazda CX-50 is a strong contender in the compact SUV market and is definitely worth considering for those who want a car that delivers both performance and luxury.

View our detailed video walkarounds, walkthroughs, and 360 videos of the most sought-after new cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, Vans, and Minivans w/ detailed walkarounds of special models in their entirety at full screen.

Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Like us on and share https://www.facebook.com/autonetwork

#AutoNetwork

#AutoNetworkReports

Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.

Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos

LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork

Coupons Offers and Deals https://www.couponsoffersanddeals.com/