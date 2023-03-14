fbpx
14th Annual Minnesota Cuban Film Festival with Franklin Curbelo
14th Annual Minnesota Cuban Film Festival with Franklin Curbelo

The 14th. Minnesota Cuban Film Festival is organized by the Minnesota Cuba Committee, with the collaboration of the MSP Film Society, and ICAIC (Cuban Film Institute)

14 hours ago

BlackPressUSA TVTue, March 14, 2023 3:17am

Feb. 21, 2023 – Al McFarlane will sit with Franklin Curbelo, organizer of the 14th Annual Minnesota Cuban Film Festival. In this exciting interview, Franklin will discuss the festival’s commitment to bringing diverse films from Cuba and this year’s line-up.

The Conversation With Al McFarlane (TCWAM), Weekdays at 1 pm CST / 2 pm EST / 11 am PST

We hope you will join us at 1 pm CST / 2 pm EST / 11 am PST as we continue our ongoing conversations about how we can all make a difference in our community.

SUBSCRIBE to TCWAM on Insight News YouTube channel:    / @insightnewsmn   #minneapolis #stpaul #blackculture #community #blackmusic #cuba #artfilm #TCWAM

Photo by: Juan Luis Ozaez

Photo by: CineDirektor FILMS

