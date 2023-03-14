14th Annual Minnesota Cuban Film Festival with Franklin Curbelo

Feb. 21, 2023 – Al McFarlane will sit with Franklin Curbelo, organizer of the 14th Annual Minnesota Cuban Film Festival. In this exciting interview, Franklin will discuss the festival’s commitment to bringing diverse films from Cuba and this year’s line-up.

The 14th. Minnesota Cuban Film Festival is organized by the Minnesota Cuba Committee, with the collaboration of the MSP Film Society, and ICAIC (Cuban Film Institute)

Photo by: Juan Luis Ozaez

Photo by: CineDirektor FILMS