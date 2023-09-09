2023 Lexus RX350h Luxury AWD Review: Where Luxury Meets Practicality

If you’re in the market for your first luxury SUV, the 2023 Lexus RX350h Luxury AWD deserves your undivided attention. This review aims to break down the nuances of this opulent yet sensible SUV, highlighting its strengths and pointing out areas that could be better, so you can make an informed buying decision.

Overview

The 2023 Lexus RX350h Luxury AWD is a hybrid marvel that fuses stellar performance, fuel efficiency, and a rich feature set, all enveloped in an eye-catching exterior. It comes with a 2.5L Hybrid Engine, an Electronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission), and all-wheel drive, boasting a robust 246 hp and 233 lb-ft of torque. The exterior is dressed in an elegant Nori Green Pearl, while the interior is adorned in beige.

Performance & Efficiency

When you’re navigating a busy city or cruising down the highway, you’ll appreciate the car’s excellent fuel economy, clocking in at 27 mpg in the city and an impressive 34 mpg on the highway, with a combined rating of 36 mpg. The All-Wheel-Drive system adds extra traction and stability, making it versatile for various driving conditions. The Electronic CVT transmission is seamlessly smooth, making the ride even more comfortable.

Interior & Comfort

Stepping inside, the RX350h offers the epitome of Lexus luxury. The vehicle is a sanctuary of comfort, featuring multi-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, and a 12-speaker Premium Sound System. One minor quibble would be the light ultrasuede, which tends to show dirt easily—a potential turn-off for the meticulous businessperson.

Technology & Connectivity

Lexus doesn’t hold back on the tech front. The car comes with a 14-inch touchscreen interface, Wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto integration. There’s also a wireless charger for your devices. The head-up display ensures you can access essential driving information without taking your eyes off the road.

Safety Features

The RX350h is rich in safety features, making it a trustworthy companion for you and your family. Some of these features include Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Alert Detection, and the Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 which integrates several advanced technologies for a safer driving experience.

Additional Amenities

In a nod to both practicality and luxury, the RX350h includes a power rear door with a kick sensor, Traffic Jam Assist, and a panoramic view monitor. For those who love their music, an optional Mark Levinson Surround Sound Audio System is available.

Conclusion

For a business person looking for their first entry into the luxury SUV segment, the 2023 Lexus RX350h Luxury AWD offers a well-rounded package that is hard to fault. From its robust performance and impressive fuel economy to its array of safety features and luxurious interior, the RX350h justifies its MSRP of $65,600.

Pros:

Comfortable ride

Excellent handling

Luxurious interiors

Cons:

Light ultrasuede shows dirt easily

Lexus has once again delivered a vehicle that perfectly balances luxury, practicality, and peace of mind, making it an excellent choice for anyone stepping into the world of luxury SUVs.

