2023 GR Morizo Edition, 10th Anniversary GR86, Toyota GR National Press Preview

This is a must-view for true GR enthusiasts.

GR Morizo Edition, 10th Anniversary GR86, Toyota GR National Press. Mike Tripps, Marketing and Communications, shared information on GR Morizo Edition, 10th Anniversary GR86, and Gazoo Racing with GRCorolla, GRSupra, and GR86 all with manual transmissions at the same event. Salt Lake City and Park City, UT. Track driving at the Utah Motorsports Campus. Invited journalists had to do a lead follow lap in GR Corolla with an experienced racetrack driver to get a feel for the racetrack. Driving These Toyota Models, #Shorts #GRCorolla #GR86 #GRSupra. Toyota Gazoo Racing presentation was held in Salt Lake City and Park City, Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Like us on and share https://www.facebook.com/autonetwork

#AutoNetwork

#AutoNetworkReports

Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.

Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos

LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork

Coupons Offers and Deals https://www.couponsoffersanddeals.com/