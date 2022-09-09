fbpx
At The Track 2023 GR Corolla, GR Supra, GR 86, Utah Motorsports Campus
Published

14 hours ago

on

AutoNetworkThu, September 8, 2022 9:55pm

At The Track 2023 GR Corolla, GR Supra, GR 86, Utah Motorsports Campus walkarounds. Toyota’s Gazoo Racing with GRCorolla, GRSupra, and GR86 all with manual transmissions at the same event. Salt Lake City and Park City, UT. Track driving at the Utah Motorsports Campus. Invited journalists had to do a lead follow lap in GR Corolla, GR Supra, and GR 86with an experienced racecar driver to get a feel for the racetrack before we take the track. Driving These Toyota Models, #Shorts #GRCorolla #GR86 #GRSupra. Toyota Gazoo Racing presentation was held in Salt Lake City and Park City, Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

View our detailed video walkarounds, walkthroughs, and 360 videos of the most sought-after new cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, Vans, Minivans w/ detailed walkarounds of special models in their entirety at full screen.

Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Post Views: 171

Related Topics:

Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

