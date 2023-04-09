fbpx
Your Thoughts On 2023 VW Golf R 2.0L Video
#NNPA BlackPress

Published

22 hours ago

on

AutoNetworkSun, April 9, 2023 7:57pm

Your Thoughts On the 2023 VW Golf R 2.0L Video after watching the video.

Car Review
The 2023 Golf R 2.0T is an exceptional car that offers an exhilarating driving experience along with voice command controls that enhance convenience and safety. The Lapiz Blue Metallic exterior and Titan Black Leather interior create a sleek and modern look, further complemented by quad exhaust tailpipes and a two-piece rear spoiler. The 2.0L 16-valve DOHC turbo 4-cylinder engine delivers impressive performance, and the R-Performance 4MOTION® all-wheel drive system ensures a smooth ride.

The car comes equipped with a standard 7-Speed DSG® Automatic Transmission, variable ratio electromechanical power steering, and a four-wheel independent sport suspension, all of which contribute to the car’s sports car-like handling. With voice command controls, drivers can operate several functions in the car without taking their hands off the steering wheel, making the driving experience even more enjoyable and safer.

The Golf R also offers a range of driving modes, including Drift and Special modes, which can be selected via the Driving Mode Selection system. The Multi-mode adaptive chassis control and the Vented & cross-drilled front disc brakes and rear disc brakes ensure excellent control and stopping power.

The Golf R’s interior is equally impressive, with a range of luxurious features such as a leather-wrapped Golf R sport steering wheel, multi-function w/ touch controls & shift paddles, heated and ventilated front seats, and rear heated seats. Drivers can easily adjust climate control settings, select a song or a contact, or access the navigation system providing an added level of convenience.

The car also features a sunroof, touch three-zone automatic climate control, and a range of advanced safety features such as a Dynamic Road Sign Display, Rear Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Warning & Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian & Cyclist Monitoring.

The 10.25” configurable digital instrument display and the Head-Up Display provide multiple gauge cluster views and clear visibility, respectively, drivers can switch between the different views without taking their hands off the wheel. The Golf R’s tech offerings also include a 10” touchscreen navigation system, and color-adjustable ambient lighting, making for a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.

While the Golf R’s price point may be a deterrent for some buyers, its combination of exceptional performance, luxurious features, and voice command controls make it a top choice for drivers who are looking for a car that offers a fun and exciting driving experience while also providing added convenience and safety.

View our detailed video walkarounds, walkthroughs, and 360 videos of the most sought-after new cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, Vans, and Minivans w/ detailed walkarounds of special models in their entirety at full screen.

Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Related Topics:

Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

