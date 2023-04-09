fbpx
You Gotta Hear Toyota Executives Answer Questions about Prius Prime Hybrid and Corolla Cross Hybrid
Published

1 day ago

on

AutoNetworkSun, April 9, 2023 7:57pm

You Gotta Hear Toyota Executives Answer Questions about PriusPrime Hybrid and Corolla Cross Hybrid in a private event.
Toyota introduced the 2023 Prius Prime Hybrid and 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid in a joint presentation held in San Diego, CA. Hear from the executives that know the product.
View the entire event https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL90d2nB0fGTbI80U7G1S4ViTFRz8RtX3q

View our detailed video walkarounds, walkthroughs, and 360 videos of the most sought-after new cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, Vans, and Minivans w/ detailed walkarounds of special models in their entirety at full screen.

Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

