fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Economy Featured Financial Management Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown

Young Black Americans Dominate the Cryptocurrency Market
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Coronavirus COVID-19 Economy Featured Government Health James Clyburn Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Op-Ed Politics Rep. James Clyburn

OP-ED: Biden Deserves Credit Not Complacency

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room

PRESS ROOM: General Motors Announces Diverse Creative Agency of Record, Majority Agency

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Crime Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Nsenga K. Burton Politics World

#BringBackOurGirls: Two Schoolgirls Abducted 8 Years Ago Found

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Featured Government Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics

Department of Neighborhoods Announces New Division, New Initiatives, New Logo

#NNPA BlackPress Business Commentary Community Education Entertainment Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room

PRESS ROOM: NBA Foundation Announces Sixth Grant Round in Celebration of Second Anniversary

#NNPA BlackPress Business Commentary Community Education Featured Houston Forward Times Jeffrey L. Boney National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

Top Scholars Honored at Bridge Builder Charity Foundation Scholarship Ceremony

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Government Insight News National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown Video youtube

Conversations w/ Al McFarlane

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Government Insight News National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown Video youtube

Conversations w/ Al McFarlane

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Government Insight News National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown Video youtube

Conversations w/ Al McFarlane

#NNPA BlackPress

Young Black Americans Dominate the Cryptocurrency Market

NNPA NEWSWIRE — According to Terri Bradford, who researched Black crypto ownership for the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, cryptocurrency has gained popularity among African American consumers due to historical context and forward-looking views of young customers.

Published

21 hours ago

on

A 2021 Pew Research Center survey found that 18 percent of Black adults had invested in, traded, or used a cryptocurrency compared to 13 percent of white adults.
A 2021 Pew Research Center survey found that 18 percent of Black adults had invested in, traded, or used a cryptocurrency compared to 13 percent of white adults.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent
@StacyBrownMedia

When considering the current state of the cryptocurrency market, Dr. Tonya Evans couldn’t help but recall the reception banks gave the then-fledgling assets in 2014.

“When I think back to 2013 or 2014, the second kind of big crypto was coming on the scene, and banks were really pushing back at the time on discussions surrounding regulating cryptocurrency,” said Evans, a law professor and founder and CEO of Advantage Evans.

“Big banks feared [cryptocurrency] would become more legitimate. Back then, banks didn’t have a customer service problem, but now they do, and they realized that they were going to start losing customers if they didn’t shift,” Evans insisted.

She noted that banks, especially Deutsche Bank and Bank of America, have begun to give added attention to the cryptocurrency market.

“With Bitcoin and Ethereum leading the way, the cryptocurrency market is booming and growing,” Evans stated.

She called cryptocurrency a “fast-paced, fast-moving, emerging asset class.”

According to Terri Bradford, who researched Black crypto ownership for the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, cryptocurrency has gained popularity among African American consumers due to historical context and forward-looking views of young customers.

“Surveys show that Black consumers are more likely than white consumers to own cryptocurrencies,” said Bradford, who penned the research article “The Cryptic Nature of Black Consumer Cryptocurrency Ownership.”

Bradford noted a 2021 Pew Research Center survey which found that 18 percent of Black adults had invested in, traded, or used a cryptocurrency compared to 13 percent of white adults.

“This difference between Black and white consumers’ cryptocurrency ownership contrasts sharply with other traditional assets,” Bradford asserted.

According to the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System’s 2019 Survey of Consumer Finances, 61 percent of white households owned equity investments compared with 34 percent of Black households – nearly a two-to-one margin.

“Unlike white consumers, Black consumers are, in fact, more likely to own cryptocurrencies than assets such as stocks and mutual funds,” Bradford wrote.

“Leveraging the same technology is blockchain,” Bradford explained.

“Crypto is digital currency offered on Blockchain while NFTs and others are different ways to leverage that currency.”

She continued:

“Younger ones are leveraging crypto as we see in research that 50 percent of Black consumers of crypto are millennials and younger, and when you think about the fact that this constituent is digital-native where they spend a lot of time, then we see why it’s having a great influence on the adoption of cryptocurrency.

Click here to hear more from Dr. Evans and Bradford on Black America and cryptocurrency.

Post Views: 266

Related Topics:

A Little About Me: I'm the co-author of Blind Faith: The Miraculous Journey of Lula Hardaway and her son, Stevie Wonder (Simon & Schuster) and Michael Jackson: The Man Behind The Mask, An Insider's Account of the King of Pop (Select Books Publishing, Inc.) My work can often be found in the Washington Informer, Baltimore Times, Philadelphia Tribune, Pocono Record, the New York Post, and Black Press USA.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com