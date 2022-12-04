fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Atlanta Daily World Black History Commentary Community Entertainment Featured Film Movies National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Television TV Video

Will Smith Returns in Apple Original Films’ Drama “Emancipation”
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Business Commentary Community Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire The AFRO American Newspaper

Women Working Through Housing Instability, Other Challenges

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Health Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Rollingout.com

World AIDS Day: Rapid Tests at LGBTQ Center

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Coronavirus COVID-19 Featured Government Health Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Precinct Reporter Group News

World AIDS Day: Rapid Tests at LGBTQ Center

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Crime Entertainment Featured Government Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Rollingout.com

Young Thug’s Lawyers Want His Lyrics Removed as Evidence

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. Economy Featured Government Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Op-Ed Politics

OP-ED: Proposed Journalism Competition Preservation Act Negative Impact on Small Minority-Owned Newspapers

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

Shantell Martin gives a new face to Asteroids.

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Conversations with Al McFarlane Entertainment Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Video youtube

December 2 | Healing Circle | The Conversation with Al McFarlane

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

HEADLINES

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Conversations with Al McFarlane Entertainment Government Insight News National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Video youtube

December 1 | Companions | The Conversation with Al McFarlane

#NNPA BlackPress

Will Smith Returns in Apple Original Films’ Drama “Emancipation”

NNPA NEWSWIRE — “Emancipation” tells the triumphant story of Peter (Smith), a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom.

Published

9 hours ago

on

Apple Original Films’ “Emancipation,” directed and executive produced by Antoine Fuqua and starring and produced by Will Smith, will premiere in theaters on December 2, 2022, and globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 9, 2022.
Apple Original Films’ “Emancipation,” directed and executive produced by Antoine Fuqua and starring and produced by Will Smith, will premiere in theaters on December 2, 2022, and globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 9, 2022.

Staff Editor | Atlanta Daily World

01:58

Apple Original Films’ “Emancipation,” directed and executive produced by Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day,” “The Equalizer”) and starring and produced by Will Smith (“King Richard,” “The Pursuit of Happyness,” “Ali”), will premiere in theaters on December 2, 2022, and globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 9, 2022.

“Emancipation” tells the triumphant story of Peter (Smith), a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom. The film is inspired by the 1863 photos of “Whipped Peter,” taken during a Union Army medical examination, that first appeared in Harper’s Weekly. One image, known as “The Scourged Back,” which shows Peter’s bare back mutilated by a whipping delivered by his enslavers, ultimately contributed to growing public opposition to slavery.

The post Will Smith Returns in Apple Original Films’ Drama “Emancipation” appeared first on Atlanta Daily World.

Post Views: 118

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com

Hide picture