Will Smith Issues Apology to Chris Rock and Family for Oscars Slap

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

Will Smith said he was “fogged out” and that he’s finally reached out to Chris Rock to formally apologize for the infamous March 27 Oscars slap.

“It’s all fuzzy,” Smith said in an Instagram video posted on July 29.

“I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk. And when he is, he will reach out.”

While Rock presented the Oscar for best documentary at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony, Smith took exception to the comedian’s comments about wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Pinkett Smith had revealed she has alopecia.

After some uncomfortable laughter, Smith emerged from his seat, approached Rock during the live telecast, and slapped the star.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your [bleeping] mouth,” Smith yelled out at Rock.

“Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” Rock said during a standup a day before Smith’s Instagram video surfaced.

It was the first time that Rock had directly addressed the incident.

“I’m not a victim. Yeah, that s— hurt,” Rock remarked. “But I shook that s— off and went to work the next day. I don’t go to the hospital for a paper cut.”

In Smith’s new video, he also apologized to Rock’s mother and brother Tony Rock.

“That was one of the things about the moment. I just didn’t realize,” Smith recounted.

“I was thinking about how many people got hurt in that moment. I want to apologize to Chris’ mother,” he continued. “I want to apologize to Chris’ family, specifically Tony Rock. We had a great relationship. You know, Tony Rock was my man, and this is probably irreparable.”

Smith also refused to lay any blame on his wife.

“I made a choice on my own, from my own experiences from my history with Chris,” Smith stated. “Jada had nothing to do [with it].

He also noted how his actions detracted from his best actor win and other nominees and winners.

“It really breaks my heart to have stolen and tarnished your moment,” Smith asserted.

“Sorry isn’t really sufficient. But I promise you, I am deeply devoted and committed to putting light and love and joy into the world. And if you hang on, I promise we’ll be able to be friends again.”