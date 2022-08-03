fbpx
Emory University Announces the first African American Studies Ph.D. Program in the U.S. Southeast
Emory University Announces the first African American Studies Ph.D. Program in the U.S. Southeast

NNPA NEWSWIRE — In an overview posted on Emory's website, the university noted that "as an interdisciplinary graduate program, the African American Studies Ph.D. Program is a highly selective course of study combining the expertise of an esteemed group of more than 50 core and affiliated graduate faculty with research specializations in disciplinary and interdisciplinary fields such as African and African American Studies, American Studies, Anthropology, Art History, Comparative Literature, Creating Writing, Educational Studies, English, History, Music, Political Science, Religious Studies, Sociology and Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies."

Beginning with the first AAS Ph.D. cohort in Fall 2023, officials said they expect to enroll four new Ph.D. students each year.
By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent
@StacyBrownMedia

Emory University in Atlanta has announced the first African American Studies Ph.D. Program in the Southeast United States.

“We are accepting applications beginning in September 2022,” Carol Anderson, the Charles Howard Candler Professor of African American Studies at Emory, announced on Twitter.

In an overview posted on Emory’s website, the university noted that “as an interdisciplinary graduate program, the African American Studies Ph.D. Program is a highly selective course of study combining the expertise of an esteemed group of more than 50 core and affiliated graduate faculty with research specializations in disciplinary and interdisciplinary fields such as African and African American Studies, American Studies, Anthropology, Art History, Comparative Literature, Creating Writing, Educational Studies, English, History, Music, Political Science, Religious Studies, Sociology and Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies.”

The university said the program provides rigorous training and preparation for Ph.D. students interested in careers within and outside of academe.

“Our program is organized around the four pillars upon which AAS as a field rests: interdisciplinarity, intersectionality, community engagement, and transnationalism,” officials wrote.

“Additionally, each student enrolled in the program will be equipped with specialized training in AAS through one of three cognate fields: Gender & Sexuality, Social Justice & Social Movements, and Expressive Arts & Cultures.”

Beginning with the first AAS Ph.D. cohort in Fall 2023, officials said they expect to enroll four new Ph.D. students each year.

The school also anticipates that each student will complete the degree within five to six years.

According to the fact sheet, all Ph.D. students are fully funded for five years with an annual stipend of at least $31,000, a tuition remission, and health insurance. Though each student is guaranteed funding and support for five years, funding for a sixth year – if needed – will be possible.

