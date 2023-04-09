fbpx
What's Your Opinion of 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid
Published

22 hours ago

on

AutoNetworkSun, April 9, 2023 7:57pm

What’s Your Opinion of the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid walkaround and pov drive. Toyota introduced the 2023 Prius Prime Hybrid and 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid in a joint presentation held in San Diego, CA. Hear from the executives that know the product.
View the entire event https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL90d2nB0fGTbI80U7G1S4ViTFRz8RtX3q
Car Review
If you’re looking for a hybrid car that truly has it all, then look no further than the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid XSE. From the dynamic engine to the on-demand AWD, this vehicle is a hybrid masterpiece.

The design of the car is truly eye-catching, with its acidic blast color, sporty front grille, black roof rails, and 18” black painted alloy wheels. But it’s not just about looks. The car’s electric on-demand AWD system provides optimal power and traction, making it perfect for any driving condition. And with an impressive 45 mpg city, 38 mpg highway, and 42 mpg combined, you can hit the open road with confidence, knowing you’re not only saving money but also reducing your carbon footprint.

But it’s not just the performance that’s impressive. The interior of the car is also a standout feature. The 5-passenger seating with Solfex trimmed, mixed media seats and 60/40 split-fold second row provide ample space for both passengers and cargo. The 7-in. Fully Digital Gauge Cluster and LED Daytime Running Lights with on/off are great features, providing easy access to important information while driving.

And let’s not forget about the luxury features. The 10-way power-adjustable heated driver’s seat with lumbar support, heated front seats, leather shift knob, ambient lighting, and satin-finish interior door handles all make for a comfortable and stylish ride. Plus, with wireless smartphone charging and four total USB-C charging outlets, you’ll never have to worry about your devices running low on battery.

But what really impressed me about the car was how quiet it was, especially when driving in electric-only mode. It was so quiet, in fact, that I almost forgot I was driving! This feature is great for when you want to enjoy a peaceful and relaxing drive.

The handling of the car was also top-notch. The electric on-demand AWD system provided optimal power and traction, giving me confidence when driving on different road surfaces. And the sport paddle shifters were a nice touch, giving me more control over the car’s performance. The power of the car was truly impressive, with the 2.0-liter Dynamic Force 4-cylinder engine and the electric motor providing a smooth and responsive ride. Plus, the 196 hp combined was more than enough to satisfy my need for speed.

And of course, safety was a top priority in the car’s design. The car includes radar cruise control, lane departure alert, and lane tracing assist controls, making it a safe and reliable car to drive.

Overall, the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid XSE is a car that truly lives up to its name. It’s a car that’s both stylish and efficient, with top-notch performance and luxury features. So if you’re looking for a hybrid car that’s not only stylish but also provides a smooth and efficient ride, then the Corolla Cross Hybrid XSE is definitely worth considering.

View our detailed video walkarounds, walkthroughs, and 360 videos of the most sought-after new cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, Vans, and Minivans w/ detailed walkarounds of special models in their entirety at full screen.

Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Like us on and share https://www.facebook.com/autonetwork
Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos
LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork
Coupons Offers and Deals https://www.couponsoffersanddeals.com/

Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

