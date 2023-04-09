Toyota Took the Ugly Out of 2023 Prius Prime XSE Premium

Hey there car enthusiasts, hold onto your seats because I’ve got the scoop on the 2023 Prius Prime XSE Premium and let me tell you, Toyota took the ugly out of the Prius, it’s a game-changer!

Let’s start with the exterior – this thing is cutting-edge. The 19-inch alloy wheels and black/red color scheme make it look sleek and stylish, and the roof-mounted shark-fin antenna gives it a touch of modernity. Plus, the LED Daytime Running Lights with an on/off feature and LED taillights and stoplights make it easy to see on the road.

Now, let’s talk about what’s under the hood. This baby has a 2.0-Liter 4-cylinder aluminum block and head, double overhead cam (DOHC) 16-valve engine with 150 horsepower at 6,000 RPM, combined with an Electric Motor that delivers 161 horsepower. And with a total of 220 combined net horsepower, this car is an absolute speed demon.

But that’s not all, folks. The Prius Prime XSE Premium also comes with an Electronically Controlled Continuously Variable Transmission (eCVT) and a Front-Wheel Drive drivetrain, making it smooth and easy to handle on the road. And with its suspension setup, featuring a front independent MacPherson strut suspension with a stabilizer bar and a multi-link rear suspension, you’ll feel like you’re gliding on air.

Now, let’s move on to the interior. The SofTex-trimmed front seats are not only comfortable, but they also come with seatback pockets for added convenience. And the 8-way power-adjustable driver seat with lumbar support means you can customize your driving experience to your exact liking. Plus, the heated and ventilated front seats are perfect for all weather conditions.

The leather-trimmed heated tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio, Multi-Information Display, and Bluetooth® hands-free phone controls is a dream come true for those who love technology. And the single-zone automatic climate control system with dust and pollen filter means you’ll always be comfortable no matter where you’re driving.

And speaking of technology, the Prius Prime XSE Premium comes with a Top-mount Multi-Information Display (MID) with indicators and a 7-inch LCD display with a speedometer, drive mode indicators, instrumentation, customizable settings, odometer, trip meters, clock, outside temperature, rear passenger seatbelt indicators, fuel economy information, trip timer, and warning messages. Plus, with six USB-c charge ports – two in the front and two in the center console – and compatible wireless smartphone charging with a charge indicator light, you’ll never be without power for your devices.

But wait, there’s more! The Prius Prime XSE Premium also comes with an integrated backup camera display, an auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink®, and a cargo area tonneau cover. And the rear dome light and cargo area light make it easy to see what you’re doing when loading or unloading your cargo.

All in all, the 2023 Prius Prime XSE Premium is an amazing car that has everything you could possibly want in a vehicle. With its powerful engine, smooth handling, and high-tech features, it’s the perfect car for anyone who wants to experience the best of the best. So, what are you waiting for? Go out and test drive one today!

View our detailed video walkarounds, walkthroughs, and 360 videos of the most sought-after new cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, Vans, and Minivans w/ detailed walkarounds of special models in their entirety at full screen.

Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Like us on and share https://www.facebook.com/autonetwork

#AutoNetwork

#AutoNetworkReports

Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.

Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos

LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork

Coupons Offers and Deals https://www.couponsoffersanddeals.com/