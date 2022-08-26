fbpx
US News Best 2022 Cars for Teens – AutoNetwork Reports 372

Published

3 days ago

on

AutoNetworkFri, August 26, 2022 2:27pm

US News Best 2022 Cars for Teens – AutoNetwork Reports 372. Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade Recall. U.S. News Best Cars for Teens – AutoNetwork Reports 372. Frank Nieto, Asst. Managing Editor, Autos Features & Advice, discuss the recent report with our panel of auto influencers.

Consumers becoming less loyal to auto dealers and car companies for high markups and high car prices. An extreme shortage of technicians in the industry. More women are needed in the industry.

Car Reviews of what we are driving this week. We help you better understand and appreciate your dream car. Find out why we would buy the new car or not. Join our panel of influencers as we review new cars.

Weekly car reviews and automotive news of interest. We help you better understand and appreciate the auto industry. Our panel of influential auto industry journalists reviews cars discusses the latest EV news, and recent recalls conducts interviews, and much more each Thursday. Find out why they would buy the vehicle or not.

Join our panel of auto influencers as we discuss this and simplify the latest auto industry news to help you appreciate the auto industry business. 

Show Panelists: Frank Washington – AboutThatCar.com
Greg Morrison – http://www.bumper2bumpertv.com
Chris Lawrence – Autoacademics.com
David Boldt – TxGarage.com
Valerie Menard – LatinoTrafficReports.com

The auto talk show, #AutoNetwork Reports, is Live on YouTube weekly Thursday from 3:00 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET. where auto influencers discuss the week’s latest automotive news.

Go visit http://autonetwork.com for more shows.

When available we let you know of any vehicle recalls and how to resolve them. Some of the auto influencers have sold cars so we provide car buying and auto leasing tips to save you time and money on your next car purchase.

AutoNetwork Reports simplify the latest auto industry news for you to help you appreciate the automotive industry.
Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

