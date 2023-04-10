fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Economy Education Featured Financial Management HBCU National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room Texas Metro News

UNT Dallas Partners with Texas Capital Bank to Diversify Banking Talent Pool
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Government Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacy Brown

Mass Shooting at Louisville Bank Heightens Gun Control Issue

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Government Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacy Brown

Republicans Feeling Heat in Tennessee as Councils Poised to Re-Seat Ousted Legislators

#NNPA BlackPress Business Commentary Community Education Featured Financial Management HBCU Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room

PRESS ROOM: Registration Open for 5th Annual Moguls in the Making HBCU Student Pitch Competition

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Dallas Weekly Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology

Keyven Lewis Has Innovated with CMIT Solutions

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Economy Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown

SURVEY: Black Professionals’ Ability to Focus Disproportionately Affected by Rising Cost of Living, Health Concerns

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV Walkaround and POV Drive

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

2024 Mazda CX-90 Turbo S Crossing the Golden Gate Bridge

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

How To Set Up The Nav System for 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV Drive

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

Special Drive Routes for 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV and Inline 6

#NNPA BlackPress

UNT Dallas Partners with Texas Capital Bank to Diversify Banking Talent Pool

TEXAS METRO NEWS — The partnership aims to equip students with the tools and skills necessary to compete in a highly competitive field while exposing them to Texas Capital Bank’s culture and career options, said Marci MacKay, executive director of talent management at Texas Capital Bank. The program is an opportunity for students to obtain American Banker Association’s Commercial Lending Certificate at UNT Dallas.

Published

17 hours ago

on

On Thursday, March 30, UNT Dallas welcomed Texas Capital Bank to their campus, officially launching their partnership and the program. UNT Dallas President Bob Mong, Effie Dennison, Managing Director of Texas Capital Bank, along with other executive members spoke at the event.
On Thursday, March 30, UNT Dallas welcomed Texas Capital Bank to their campus, officially launching their partnership and the program. UNT Dallas President Bob Mong, Effie Dennison, Managing Director of Texas Capital Bank, along with other executive members spoke at the event.

By Ayesha Hana Shaji, Texas Metro News Staff

UNT Dallas and Texas Capital Bank have teamed up to offer students a Commercial Lending Certificate Program, providing a pathway for diverse students to find career paths in the financial services industry. Students will also have the opportunity to network with Texas Capital Bank officers, including their talent development and university recruiting teams. On Thursday, March 30, UNT Dallas welcomed Texas Capital Bank to their campus, officially launching their partnership and the program. UNT Dallas President Bob Mong, Effie Dennison, Managing Director of Texas Capital Bank, along with other executive members spoke at the event.

With the program already underway, the partnership aims to equip students with the tools and skills necessary to compete in a highly competitive field while exposing them to Texas Capital Bank’s culture and career options, said Marci MacKay, executive director of talent management at Texas Capital Bank. The program is an opportunity for students to obtain American Banker Association’s Commercial Lending Certificate at UNT Dallas.

It targets students and sets them up for success. A student who is in the program will have access to resume reviews and interview tips as well, MacKay said. Students who take the program will also be taken into consideration for internships with TCB. Effie Dennison, managing director of corporate responsibility at Texas Capital Bank said, the program targets diverse students and makes banking arenas more accessible to BIPOC students. TCB is currently present in three other HBCUs.

“When you look at this composition of [UNT Dallas] campus and their ability to want to incorporate this into their overall educational curriculum, it was just a no-brainer for us,” she said, adding that in typical HBCUs, careers in banking are void and students don’t know what it looks like. “We didn’t grow up with commercial bankers sitting next to us as a family friend, I can talk to us about it,” she said. “We’re planting the seeds for them to be able to not just be a banker, but to have a career path to excel in banking by having the tools this is the foundation right here…early in their careers.”

The program has been under the pipeline for two years and has 22 students enrolled currently. Mujtaba Zia, assistant professor and finance programs coordinator at UNT Dallas said, the Credit Analysis Program is available to UNT students with a minimum GPA of 3.0 and can be completed as a track within finance, business and accounting majors. Zia said it covers fundamentals of banking, technical writing in banking, financial statement analysis, credit analysis, commercial lending and many more skills.

The program aims to level the playing field for students who are competing with universities that have schools of banking programs, Dennison said. This collaboration will provide students with the tools they need to compete on the same level, including the ABA certification that is highly recognized in the industry.

Mireya Cortez, a senior majoring in Finance and a program participant, said the program is helping her grow into the financial field, showing her all the possibilities of her degree. She said she’s grateful for the opportunity and being able to represent her school in a positive light. “I like to learn new things every day,” Cortez said. “It’s so interesting to learn, you know, all these new things related to banking.” Every bank is looking to scout top talent but being able to help cultivate, invest and grow that particularly diverse talent is even better, McKay said.

Ayesha Hana Shaji is a 2022 graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where she was on The Shorthorn staff. Email: http://www.ayeshahshaji@gmail.com

Post Views: 146

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com