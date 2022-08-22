fbpx
Top Scholars Honored at Bridge Builder Charity Foundation Scholarship Ceremony
OP-ED: Biden Deserves Credit Not Complacency

PRESS ROOM: General Motors Announces Diverse Creative Agency of Record, Majority Agency

#BringBackOurGirls: Two Schoolgirls Abducted 8 Years Ago Found

Young Black Americans Dominate the Cryptocurrency Market

Department of Neighborhoods Announces New Division, New Initiatives, New Logo

PRESS ROOM: NBA Foundation Announces Sixth Grant Round in Celebration of Second Anniversary

Top Scholars Honored at Bridge Builder Charity Foundation Scholarship Ceremony

Published

24 hours ago

on

Bridge Builder Charity Foundation (BBCF) Scholarship Recipients
Bridge Builder Charity Foundation (BBCF) Scholarship Recipients

By Forward Times Newswire

Forward Times Associate Editor and BBCF Scholarship Chair Jeffrey L. Boney served as the Keynote Speaker at the Scholarship Ceremony

The Bridge Builder Charity Foundation (BBCF) recently held its annual BBCF Scholarship Ceremony, in partnership with the Mu Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Forward Times Associate Editor Jeffrey L. Boney delivered a stirring keynote address to encourage the young scholars as they move on to their next chapter of life.

The organization selected 16 outstanding BBCF scholarship recipients and provided Mu Mu Nu scholarship awards to high school graduates who represent Omega’s Cardinal Principle of SCHOLARSHIP, as all BBCF scholarship recipients have a combined 3.87 Grade Point Average!

Forward Times Associate Editor and BBCF Scholarship Chair, Jeffrey L. Boney served as the keynote speaker at the scholarship ceremony.

Here is a list of the Scholarship Recipients:

Bridge Builder Award

  • Zion Alexander, who also received the prestigious Bennie Isabelle Scholarship
  • Vintrent Brisby
  • Madison Brown
  • Kennedy Colen
  • James Darden III
  • Joshua Davis
  • Lynton Edwards
  • Samaria Gallien
  • Taylor Howard
  • Malcolm Hubbard Jr.
  • Kyli Ervin
  • Daniel Montanez
  • MacKenzie Morgan
  • Sydney Snipes
  • Gavin Tolbert
  • Lauren Williams
BBCF Scholarship recipient Joshua Davis, with mother, Mel Davis, and Jeffrey L. Boney.

Mu Mu Nu Chapter Award

BBCF Scholarship Recipient Sydney Snipes, with mother Tracie Snipes, and Jeffrey L. Boney

  • Vintrent Brisby
  • Kyli Ervin
  • Samaria Gallien
  • Taylor Howard
  • Malcolm Hubbard Jr.
  • Daylon Manuel
  • MacKenzie Morgan
  • Israel Scott
  • Aayren Thomas
BBCF Scholarship Recipient Sydney Snipes, with mother, Tracie Snipes, and Jeffrey L. Boney.

Omega Gents Award

  • Malcolm Hubbard Jr.
  • Daylon Manuel
  • Aayren Thomas
  • Delrick Williams

The post Top Scholars Honored at Bridge Builder Charity Foundation Scholarship Ceremony appeared first on Houston Forward Times.

