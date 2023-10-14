#NNPA BlackPress
The 2024 Lexus TX350 Unbeatable Style Features Performance and Safety
The 2024 Lexus TX350 Unbeatable Style Features Performance and Safety. Under the hood, the TX 350 is powered by a 2.4L turbocharged inline-4 engine, producing a respectable 275 hp. Its torque figures, peaking at 317 lb.-ft., indicate a good low-end grunt, ideal for city driving and quick overtaking maneuvers.
The 8-speed Direct Automatic Transmission ensures smooth shifts, and with an MPG of 21/27/23 (city/highway/combined), the TX 350 is reasonably economical for its class. With a towing capacity of 5,000 lbs., weekend getaways with a boat or a camper are very much on the cards. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.
Like us on and share https://www.facebook.com/autonetwork
#AutoNetwork
#AutoNetworkReports
Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.
Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos
LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork
Coupons Offers and Deals https://www.couponsoffersanddeals.com/