The 2024 Lexus TX350 Unbeatable Style Features Performance and Safety. Under the hood, the TX 350 is powered by a 2.4L turbocharged inline-4 engine, producing a respectable 275 hp. Its torque figures, peaking at 317 lb.-ft., indicate a good low-end grunt, ideal for city driving and quick overtaking maneuvers.

The 8-speed Direct Automatic Transmission ensures smooth shifts, and with an MPG of 21/27/23 (city/highway/combined), the TX 350 is reasonably economical for its class. With a towing capacity of 5,000 lbs., weekend getaways with a boat or a camper are very much on the cards. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

