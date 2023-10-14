2024 Lexus TX 350 FWD Review A Deep Dive into Luxury, Performance, and Tech in the 3-Row SUV Segment

2024 Lexus TX 350 FWD Review

Lexus, a name synonymous with luxury and refinement, has thrown its hat into the ring of 3-row SUVs with the 2024 TX 350 FWD. At an estimated MSRP of $55,050, the TX 350 is positioned to compete with rivals in the mid-luxury SUV segment. With a sleek exterior in ‘Caviar’ and a plush ‘Peppercorn’ interior, this new entrant surely has its eyes on the prize. But how does it stack up?

Exterior and Design

Right off the bat, the TX 350 boasts a newly redesigned front grille, instantly differentiating it from its predecessors. This modern look is further complemented by power-folding mirrors, aluminum roof rails, and LED fog lamps, exuding a more contemporary feel.

Interior

Inside, the cabin is where the TX 350 truly shines. With seating for up to seven, depending on the configuration, the TX 350 proves to be a versatile family vehicle. A particularly ingenious feature is the removable center console between the second-row captain’s chairs, allowing for customization based on user needs.

The 14-inch touchscreen display is a focal point, enhancing user experience with the Lexus Interface. Add to this a total of seven USB ports, wireless phone charging, and wireless connectivity options like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and you have a tech-savvy interior built for the modern family.

Performance and Handling

Under the hood, the TX 350 is powered by a 2.4L turbocharged inline-4 engine, producing a respectable 275 hp. Its torque figures, peaking at 317 lb.-ft., indicate a good low-end grunt, ideal for city driving and quick overtaking maneuvers.

The 8-speed Direct Automatic Transmission ensures smooth shifts, and with an MPG of 21/27/23 (city/highway/combined), the TX 350 is reasonably economical for its class. With a towing capacity of 5,000 lbs., weekend getaways with a boat or a camper are very much on the cards.

What’s commendable is how Lexus has managed to provide car-like ride quality in a vehicle of this size. The combination of Independent MacPherson strut front and 5-arm multi-link rear suspension strikes a balance between comfort and stability.

Safety and Driver Assistance

Safety, a paramount concern for many buyers, especially in the family SUV segment, is where the TX 350 goes all out. The Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 includes a suite of features such as Lane Tracing Assist, Pre-Collision System, Road Sign Assist, and much more. The Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert is especially noteworthy for urban environments.

Target Audience

Given the car’s design, features, and price point, the Lexus TX 350 has the potential to attract both traditional Lexus buyers and a younger demographic. The modern exterior, combined with a plethora of multimedia and connected service features, speaks to the tech-savvy younger generation. Additionally, the sheer practicality of massive storage behind the third row and an easily accessible third row means that younger families can seriously consider this vehicle.

Conclusion

In a segment bustling with competitors, the 2024 Lexus TX 350 FWD makes a compelling case for itself. Its modern design, feature-packed interior, commendable performance, and focus on safety make it a well-rounded package.

It remains to be seen how the TX 350 performs in real-world conditions and long-term reliability. As of now, it certainly appears to be a strong contender in the 3-row SUV segment and one that could indeed turn the heads of younger buyers.

Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Like us on and share https://www.facebook.com/autonetwork

#AutoNetwork

#AutoNetworkReports

Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.

Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos

LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork

Coupons Offers and Deals https://www.couponsoffersanddeals.com/