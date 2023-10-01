Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Atlanta Daily World Black History Community Education Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire racism

Students Wear Shirts Spelling N-Word While Standing Behind Mixed-Race Girl
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

OP-ED: DISRESPECT AND DECEPTION — We’re Looking at You, Tim Scott and Eric Johnson

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

Family Roots for Life, Inc. Recognized Living Legend Elizabeth Francis, Second Oldest Living Person in the U.S. on National Centenarians Day

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

DePelchin Children’s Center Launches Pilot to Serve Families After CPS Investigations Close

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Entertainment Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

Beyoncé Appears at Houston Celebration for Upcoming Knowles-Rowland House for Homeless

#NNPA BlackPress Art Black History Community Entertainment Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Theater

Cleopatra Reborn at The Deluxe Theater

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Featured Health Law Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire The AFRO American Newspaper

Maryland’s Adult-Use Cannabis Sales Rake in Millions in First Weekend of Legal Recreational Use

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

Turkey Day Classic: More Than Just a Game

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Houston Forward Times Karen Carter Richards National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

Karen Carter Richards Elected as NNPA Fund Chair after Serving 2 Successful Terms as NNPA Chair

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Op-Ed

NAREB Applauds and Supports FHFA Efforts to Expand Homeownership for People of Color

#NNPA BlackPress

Students Wear Shirts Spelling N-Word While Standing Behind Mixed-Race Girl

Published

2 hours ago

on

Photo: Instagram

A photo of Idaho high school students spelling out a racial slur on their shirts while standing behind a mixed-race girl has sparked outrage amongst parents and the community. East Idaho News said the picture was snapped at Salmon High School and uploaded to one of the student’s Instagram accounts.

The now-deleted photo shows the mixed-race girl lying on the ground while six other kids stood above her, all of them flipping off the camera. Each one of the standing students’ shirts displays a letter, which put together spells out the N-word.

Dr. Troy Easterday, Superintendent for Salmon School District 291, confirmed in a statement sent to East Idaho News that “disciplinary action” has been taken against the students involved. He also addressed the controversy in a video posted to the Salmon Savages Facebook page Tuesday morning (September 26).

“I am well aware of the current situation happening within a social media post by our Salmon School District students,” Easterday in the video. “At this time, our administrative team at the Salmon School District is investigating this post and will keep the community aware within the legal confounds of the law.”

Many parents expressed their shock and anger over the racist photo, including one parent who called the students’ antics a “hate crime.”

“The post is disgusting and a hate crime. I’m ashamed and embarrassed. My husband is one of two, maybe three African-Americans in this town,” the anonymous parent told reporters. “I’m afraid if I said too much it would affect my job or my small business.”

Another mother said she’s thinking about pulling her kids from the school over the high-profile incident.

“The reason why there’s hate in this community is because no one does anything about it. Period,” she said. “These kids are old enough to know right from wrong. Parents, do better. But you can’t blame the parents for this, because some of them are 18. They’re adults. It’s disturbing.”

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

The post Students Wear Shirts Spelling N-Word While Standing Behind Mixed-Race Girl appeared first on Atlanta Daily World.

Post Views: 60

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com