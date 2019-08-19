Straight Crankin’ Featured at Home

By Brianna McAdoo

The District of Columbia Office of Cable Television, Film, Music & Entertainment (OCTFME) recently had their original production and documentary, “Straight Crankin’ A Go-Go Documentary” selected for a second major film festival, but this time right at home.

This year’s DC Black Film Festival is being held from August 15 – 17 at the Miracle Theatre and Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C. The Black Reel Awards qualifying festival supports emerging Black artists, whose projects strive to diversify the industry, by exhibiting and highlighting their films, web series and television series for the industry, media and public. Straight Crankin’ A Go-Go Documentary has been selected in the “Documentary Films” category.

The DC Black Film Festival’s selection marks this film’s second major film festival selection this year. Straight Crankin’ A Go-Go Documentary was also selected for Atlanta’s BronzeLens Film Festival, which is set to take place at the end of August. This is the first time an original D.C. government production has been selected for multiple festivals. The selection follows the many recent accomplishments of OCTFME, including their first Emmy Award win in 2018 and their second Emmy nomination this year.

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser celebrated the documentary’s success.

“There are so many amazing stories to tell about the history and culture of local D.C., of Chocolate City, and of the many Washingtonians who helped build the vibrant, diverse and inclusive city we live in today,” said Mayor Bowser. “As a fifth generation Washingtonian, I am proud to celebrate the joy and impact of a uniquely D.C. genre of music. Now, Straight Crankin’ will help us spread the joy of Go-Go nationwide.”

Made by a team proud of their D.C. culture and roots, Straight Crankin’ A Go-Go Documentary draws a spotlight to the history and community of Go-Go music.

The 90-minute documentary features interviews with bands like Rare Essence, Backyard Band, and TCB, as well as managers, promoters and other people in the music industry. The documentary covers the impactful 40-year history of Go-Go music, its global reach, and most importantly, its cultural significance to the people of Washington, D.C.

This article originally appeared in The Afro.