State’s Attorney Celebrates Life and Achievements

By Micha Green

A gated community and posh restaurant served as the backdrop of the camaraderie at the forefront of State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy’s “45 and Fabulous Birthday Party,” at The Grove in Upper Marlboro, Md. on August 1.

The celebration brought out several politicians, public servants and members of the Prince George’s “who’s who,” all of whom were excited to celebrate the State’s Attorney’s 45th year, but also to celebrate her recent accomplishment in rolling out the plan for youth justice reform in the County.

“I just want to let you know that when you elected me, you elected someone that actually means what she says and will deliver on promises,” Braveboy said at her birthday party the day after the youth justice reform was announced.

Ever the politician, Braveboy couldn’t help but discuss the new reform program even as she was partying celebrating her 45th year.

“I was blessed to be able to lay out, what I believe, will be the gold standard of juvenile or youth justice reform. And we are not playing. We are reviewing every single charge and screening it for diversion options, because we know institutionalizing our young people is never the answer,” she said.

Many notable Prince Georgians and elected officials expressed their pride in Braveboy’s work.

“[God] said to whom much is given, much is required- and I think Aisha has done that and then some,” County Executive Angela Alsobrook said. “She has a heart for service. She loves the community, she loves her family, she loves the young people of this community, and she’s worth celebrating.”

Alsobrooks and other speakers, such as Maryland Delegate and former Prince George’s County Sherriff Michael Jackson, talked about the trend of native Prince Georgians being leaders of the County.

“We’re homegrown Prince Georgians. We have talent and we have more to come,” he said.

“I’m proud of this young lady. This young lady has represented all of the other 25th legislative team members- the area that I grew up in…. The area that my family still resides in,” Jackson said. “We’re all proud of her in Prince George’s County.”

President of the Maryland Senate, Thomas “Mike” Miller Jr. also shared his pride in Braveboy and her accomplishments.

“We were there in the primary for Aisha. We were there in the general, despite the fact we had a member of our own Senate running against her- that was very tough for us, believe me. But we looked at the candidates, we looked at the qualifications, and the fact that she was a woman mattered a whole lot,” Miller said.

Braveboy talked about the beauty of turning 45.

“You know what I am so happy to be 45. You know why? Because 45 is an age where you’re old enough and wise enough to know the things you should not do. But you’re still somewhat naïve enough to think you can still move mountains- that you can make things happen. And that’s a great age and a great place to be in this age of leadership.”

The State’s Attorney also offered a little inspiration to guests.

“Your only limitations are your dreams, your aspirations and your work ethic.”

This article originally appeared in The Afro.