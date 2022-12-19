Special Features 2023 Toyota Prius Hybrid Introduction. Thomas details the new Prius wheels, driving experience, suspension, front and rear torque control, and much more for invited journalists. The introduction was held in Del Mar, CA. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Like us on and share https://www.facebook.com/autonetwork

#AutoNetwork

#AutoNetworkReports

Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.

Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos

LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork

Coupons Offers and Deals https://www.couponsoffersanddeals.com/