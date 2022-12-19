fbpx
Published

1 day ago

on

Mon, December 19, 2022 10:00am

Special Features 2023 Toyota Prius Hybrid Introduction. Thomas details the new Prius wheels, driving experience, suspension, front and rear torque control, and much more for invited journalists. The introduction was held in Del Mar, CA. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

