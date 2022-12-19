Trim Levels 2023 Toyota Prius Hybrid Introduction

Trim Levels models, Prius Prime, Beyond Zero badge, pricing, delivery date, and much more for invited journalists. The introduction was held in Del Mar, CA. View the entire event https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL90d2nB0fGTZfTMe27ae2O5RZx5PQmwyl.

