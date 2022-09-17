fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Lifestyle Media NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

#Shorts It got you there…now relax
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Economy Featured Homeownership National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room

PRESS ROOM: Amazon Commits an Additional $147 Million to Create and Preserve 1,260 Affordable Homes Primarily with Minority-Led Developers Across and Close to Washington D.C.

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Books Business Commentary Community Education Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room

PRESS ROOM: Poetry Foundation Makes History Honoring 2022 Pegasus Awardees

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Entertainment Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Sports Stacy Brown

United States PGA Cup Win Underscores What Diversity Can Mean for Golf

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Lifestyle Media NNPA NNPA Newswire Transportation Video youtube

POV Test Drive 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer AWD Activ w/Walkaround | Binaural Audio

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Chicago Defender Commentary Entertainment Featured Film Movies National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

COMMENTARY: Why ‘The Woman King’ Is Revolutionary

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Community Crime Featured Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Washington Informer

Fundraiser Tops $300K for Teen Ordered to Pay Her Alleged Rapist’s Family

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Coronavirus COVID-19 Featured Health National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Washington Informer

Clinical Trials Show Ivermectin Does Not Benefit COVID-19 Patients, Contrary to Social Media Claims

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Coronavirus COVID-19 Education Featured Government Health News Oakland Post Politics Post News Group

OUSD is No Longer Publishing its COVID Data

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Education Featured Financial Management News Oakland Post Post News Group

Holy Names University Awards Oakland Teachers with Tuition-free Teaching Credentials

#NNPA BlackPress

#Shorts It got you there…now relax

Published

2 days ago

on

AutoNetworkSat, September 17, 2022 4:14pm

#TourShorts 2022 Genesis G80 AWD 3.5T Sport Prestige Walkaround | POV Test Drive.

Post Views: 106

Related Topics:

Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com