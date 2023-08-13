fbpx
AutoNetwork

Ride In the new 2024 TONALE VELOCE EAWD
2023 Toyota Prius Limited Hybrid Review: The Perfect Entry into the Hybrid World

New Honda and Acura EVs - AutoNetwork Reports 408

What Can Pass Through This to…trunk?

Put YOur Butt In Seat…Pilot or Co-Pilot

VW Touareg Was first Introduced in Moab.

Ride in The 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

AutoNetwork is going live!

POV Test Drive 2024 Alfa Romero Tonale Veloce EAWD

Quick Walkaround 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce EAWD

Ride In the new 2024 TONALE VELOCE EAWD

AutoNetwork Sun, August 13, 2023 6:40am

Beneath the captivating exterior lies a powerful heart that elevates the driving experience to a whole new level. The 2024 TONALE VELOCE EAWD boasts a PHEV Automatic transmission paired with an E-AWD system, offering rapid acceleration and precise control on any road surface. The Dual Mode Active Suspension provides a balance between comfort and sportiness, making it equally adept at smooth city cruising and spirited corner carving.

The standout feature of the TONALE VELOCE EAWD is the Alfa DNA Drive Mode System, allowing you to choose from multiple driving modes tailored to your preferences. Whether you crave a thrilling performance in “Dynamic” mode or a more fuel-efficient ride in “Natural” mode, this ALFA Romeo caters to your every desire.

Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

