Ride In the new 2024 TONALE VELOCE EAWD

Beneath the captivating exterior lies a powerful heart that elevates the driving experience to a whole new level. The 2024 TONALE VELOCE EAWD boasts a PHEV Automatic transmission paired with an E-AWD system, offering rapid acceleration and precise control on any road surface. The Dual Mode Active Suspension provides a balance between comfort and sportiness, making it equally adept at smooth city cruising and spirited corner carving.

The standout feature of the TONALE VELOCE EAWD is the Alfa DNA Drive Mode System, allowing you to choose from multiple driving modes tailored to your preferences. Whether you crave a thrilling performance in “Dynamic” mode or a more fuel-efficient ride in “Natural” mode, this ALFA Romeo caters to your every desire.