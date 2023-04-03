Rep. Barbara Lee Endorsed for U.S. Senate by Rep. Ro Khanna

fbpx
U.S Representative Barbara Lee (U.S. House Office of Photography via Bay City News)

By Thomas Hughes
Bay City News

U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, picked up an endorsement for her bid for U.S. Senate on Sunday from a fellow Bay Area House member, Ro Khanna, D-Fremont.

Khanna will serve as the co-chair for Lee’s senate campaign, a spokesperson for Lee confirmed.

“I am excited and proud to endorse my good friend Barbara Lee for U.S. Senate. Barbara is the progressive leader Californians need right now, and her solid record as one of Congress’ most outspoken champions of justice speaks for itself,” Khanna said in a statement.

Lee said she was honored to receive the endorsement.

“In the Senate, I promise to always stand up for our progressive values and be a voice for the voiceless, so we all have a seat at the table and, together, can deliver real change.  I’ve been doing this my entire career and I’ll keep doing it in the Senate,” Lee said.

The endorsement ends speculation that Khanna might also run for the seat being vacated by Feinstein, who said earlier this year that she will not seek re-election.

Khanna is backing Lee over two other House colleagues, Adam Schiff and Katie Porter, who both represent congressional districts in Southern California.

Lee has also received endorsements from California Attorney General Rob Bonta and state Controller Malia Cohen, among others.

