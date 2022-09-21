PRESS ROOM: New Name. Same Soul. Real Times Media Relaunches its Cultural Marketing Division as Pitch Black

DETROIT – Real Times Media, relaunched its cultural marketing division as Pitch Black today. Formerly known as RTM360°, the newly minted Pitch Black will continue to help clients connect with Black audiences through a mix of culturally relevant brand communication & outreach initiatives.

“As RTM360 we have been able to do some great work on behalf of amazing clients. But it felt like with the watershed times of the past few years, that branding no longer accurately reflected the heart of who we are as an organization,” says Tanisha Leonard, president of Pitch Black. “Not that we’ve ever been anything but unapologetically Black, I feel the time is now for us to double down on that.”

Leonard, a 20-year marketing and communications professional will continue to lead the company, supported by cultural marketing veteran Eric Roberts who serves as Executive Vice President. Roberts brings to the company his experience of leading multicultural communications efforts for notable brands such as McDonalds, Amtrak and Hartford Financial Services Group.

“Black people are not dark-skinned white people” is a constant refrain that Roberts has borrowed from Tom Burrell, acknowledged as the father of Black advertising. Roberts explains, “The point is that it isn’t language that distinguishes connectivity with Blacks, but the ability to understand and acknowledge the Black experience and cultural nuances that authentically resonate. At Pitch Black, we are protective of cultural heritage and recognize the importance of sustaining traditions and symbols that strengthen the community.”

Echoing Leonard’s sentiment on why the name change, Real Times Media CEO Hiram E. Jackson said, “The heightened sensitivity for social justice and equity resulting from the 2020 tragedies of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor renewed focus for companies around effective communications for Black communities. “The unfortunate by-product of this is that now everyone claims to be an expert on connecting with Black people. That’s not what you get with Pitch Black. Its legacy is rooted in a century-long history of being a part of the Black Press. We have been advocates of amplifying Black voices and impacting communities long before it was the comfortable thing to do.”

Pitch Black currently supports a portfolio of 15-plus clients nationwide.

Its services include:

Marketing Strategy

Content Creation

Creative and Multimedia Services

Web Development

Event Production

Research

For more information, visit http://www.hellopitchblack.com