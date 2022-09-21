fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Featured Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room

PRESS ROOM: New Name. Same Soul. Real Times Media Relaunches its Cultural Marketing Division as Pitch Black
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Crime Economy Featured Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Op-Ed

OP-ED: A New Kind of Hope Lives Here

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Education Featured HBCU Homeownership Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room

PRESS ROOM: Morgan State University students win Zillow’s HBCU Hackathon with app that measures financial credibility outside of credit scoring

#NNPA BlackPress Business Charlene Crowell Commentary Community Economy Education Featured Financial Management Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics

Biden Student Debt Forgiveness Plan Begins, Not Ends 

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Education Featured HBCU National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room

PRESS ROOM: Largest-Ever HBCU Week Coming to Walt Disney World Resort Next Month

#NNPA BlackPress Advice Black History Commentary Community Featured Government Health National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room

PRESS ROOM: Hear Her Campaign Addresses Health Inequities Among Pregnant and Postpartum People

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Entertainment Featured Music National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Nsenga K. Burton The Burton Wire

IN MEMORIAM: Jesse Powell, R&B Crooner Dies

#NNPA BlackPress Advice Ask Alma Commentary Community Entertainment Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Video youtube

LIVE! — ASK ALMA — TUES. 7.13.21 7PM ET

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

HEADLINES: Join the Black Press for Twitter Talk:

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Conversations with Al McFarlane Entertainment Insight News National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Video youtube

September 21 | The Conversation with Al McFarlane - Building Wealth and Community

#NNPA BlackPress

PRESS ROOM: New Name. Same Soul. Real Times Media Relaunches its Cultural Marketing Division as Pitch Black

NNPA NEWSWIRE — “As RTM360 we have been able to do some great work on behalf of amazing clients. But it felt like with the watershed times of the past few years, that branding no longer accurately reflected the heart of who we are as an organization,” says Tanisha Leonard, president of Pitch Black.

Published

1 day ago

on

The newly minted Pitch Black will continue to help clients connect with Black audiences through a mix of culturally relevant brand communication & outreach initiatives.
The newly minted Pitch Black will continue to help clients connect with Black audiences through a mix of culturally relevant brand communication & outreach initiatives.

DETROIT – Real Times Media, relaunched its cultural marketing division as Pitch Black today. Formerly known as RTM360°, the newly minted Pitch Black will continue to help clients connect with Black audiences through a mix of culturally relevant brand communication & outreach initiatives.

“As RTM360 we have been able to do some great work on behalf of amazing clients. But it felt like with the watershed times of the past few years, that branding no longer accurately reflected the heart of who we are as an organization,” says Tanisha Leonard, president of Pitch Black. “Not that we’ve ever been anything but unapologetically Black, I feel the time is now for us to double down on that.”

Leonard, a 20-year marketing and communications professional will continue to lead the company, supported by cultural marketing veteran Eric Roberts who serves as Executive Vice President. Roberts brings to the company his experience of leading multicultural communications efforts for notable brands such as McDonalds, Amtrak and Hartford Financial Services Group.

“Black people are not dark-skinned white people” is a constant refrain that Roberts has borrowed from Tom Burrell, acknowledged as the father of Black advertising. Roberts explains, “The point is that it isn’t language that distinguishes connectivity with Blacks, but the ability to understand and acknowledge the Black experience and cultural nuances that authentically resonate. At Pitch Black, we are protective of cultural heritage and recognize the importance of sustaining traditions and symbols that strengthen the community.”

Echoing Leonard’s sentiment on why the name change, Real Times Media CEO Hiram E. Jackson said, “The heightened sensitivity for social justice and equity resulting from the 2020 tragedies of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor renewed focus for companies around effective communications for Black communities. “The unfortunate by-product of this is that now everyone claims to be an expert on connecting with Black people. That’s not what you get with Pitch Black. Its legacy is rooted in a century-long history of being a part of the Black Press. We have been advocates of amplifying Black voices and impacting communities long before it was the comfortable thing to do.”

Pitch Black currently supports a portfolio of 15-plus clients nationwide.

Its services include:

  • Marketing Strategy
  • Content Creation
  • Creative and Multimedia Services
  • Web Development
  • Event Production
  • Research

For more information, visit http://www.hellopitchblack.com

Post Views: 167

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com