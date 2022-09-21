fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Advice Black History Commentary Community Featured Government Health National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room

PRESS ROOM: Hear Her Campaign Addresses Health Inequities Among Pregnant and Postpartum People
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Crime Economy Featured Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Op-Ed

OP-ED: A New Kind of Hope Lives Here

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Education Featured HBCU Homeownership Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room

PRESS ROOM: Morgan State University students win Zillow’s HBCU Hackathon with app that measures financial credibility outside of credit scoring

#NNPA BlackPress Business Charlene Crowell Commentary Community Economy Education Featured Financial Management Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics

Biden Student Debt Forgiveness Plan Begins, Not Ends 

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Featured Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room

PRESS ROOM: New Name. Same Soul. Real Times Media Relaunches its Cultural Marketing Division as Pitch Black

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Education Featured HBCU National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room

PRESS ROOM: Largest-Ever HBCU Week Coming to Walt Disney World Resort Next Month

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Entertainment Featured Music National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Nsenga K. Burton The Burton Wire

IN MEMORIAM: Jesse Powell, R&B Crooner Dies

#NNPA BlackPress Advice Ask Alma Commentary Community Entertainment Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Video youtube

LIVE! — ASK ALMA — TUES. 7.13.21 7PM ET

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

HEADLINES: Join the Black Press for Twitter Talk:

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Conversations with Al McFarlane Entertainment Insight News National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Video youtube

September 21 | The Conversation with Al McFarlane - Building Wealth and Community

#NNPA BlackPress

PRESS ROOM: Hear Her Campaign Addresses Health Inequities Among Pregnant and Postpartum People

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Many pregnant and postpartum people may feel ignored or dismissed when sharing their concerns, which may make them hesitant to ask questions or speak up. Not fully listening may cause healthcare providers to miss warning signs that require urgent care. Hear Her encourages partners, friends, family, and healthcare professionals to really listen when a person says something doesn’t feel right. Acting quickly could save their life.

Published

1 day ago

on

Wanda Barfield, MD, MPH, Director of the Division of Reproductive Health, CDC
Wanda Barfield, MD, MPH, Director of the Division of Reproductive Health, CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s Hear Her campaign raises awareness of potentially life-threatening warning signs during and after pregnancy and encourages the people supporting pregnant and postpartum people to really listen when they express concerns.

By Wanda Barfield, MD, MPH, Director of the Division of Reproductive Health, CDC

Valencia, one of the women featured in the campaign, talked about her experience with a pregnancy-related complication. During her first pregnancy, Valencia struggled with headaches and dizziness. When she reported worsening symptoms, she felt like no one took her seriously. I didn’t know who to talk to and wasn’t sure how to speak up for myself,” she recalled. It was her primary care provider who finally helped her get the care she needed.

Valencia is among the many people who face serious health complications during and after pregnancy. CDC launched Hear Her to raise awareness of the potentially life-threatening warning signs during and in the year after pregnancy.

Too many people die from pregnancy-related complications each year. Tragically, four in five of these deaths could be prevented. There are considerable racial disparities when it comes to pregnancy-related deaths. Black and American Indian/Alaska Native women are two to three times more likely to die of pregnancy-related causes than white women.

A number of factors contribute to the maternal mortality rate among Black and American Indian/Alaska Native women. Structural racism and implicit bias can play a role in the disparity. For example, delayed prenatal care initiation is associated with personal experiences of bias and racism. Protective factors also do not seem to convey the same risk reduction for some minority populations. For example, we see persistent disparities in maternal mortality, regardless of educational attainment. In addition, access to quality care can be an issue. For example, it has been found that hospitals that disproportionately cared for Black women at delivery had increased poor outcomes for both Black and white women in those hospitals.

To address racial and ethnic disparities in maternal mortality, CDC supports the work of Maternal Mortality Review Committees around the country to get quality data about the circumstances surrounding a pregnancy-related death, including the documentation of bias, discrimination, and racism. These data are used by committees to make recommendations to prevent future pregnancy-related deaths and are also used by CDC to better understand maternal mortality across the nation.

A better understanding of pregnancy-related deaths can lead to identifying the initiatives that will have the most impact. Standardized quality care can ensure the right care in the right places at the right time for women. And high-quality care doesn’t end at delivery. It should extend into the postpartum period up to a year after delivery, when about a third of pregnancy-related deaths occur.

Many pregnant and postpartum people may feel ignored or dismissed when sharing their concerns, which may make them hesitant to ask questions or speak up. Not fully listening may cause healthcare providers to miss warning signs that require urgent care. Hear Her encourages partners, friends, family, and healthcare professionals to really listen when a person says something doesn’t feel right. Acting quickly could save their life.

For more information, visit cdc.gov/HearHer.

Wanda Barfield, MD, MPH, FAAP, is the Director of the Division of Reproductive Health (DRH) within the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (NCCDPHP) at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Post Views: 141

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com