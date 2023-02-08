PRESS ROOM: Global $80 Million E-Commerce Brand, Sassy Jones, Opens First Brick-and-Mortar Retail Store in Richmond, VA

fbpx
NNPA NEWSWIRE — "I am thrilled to open our first location where customers near and far can come for a fully immersive shopping experience," said Charis Jones, Founder and CEO of Sassy Jones. "A place where the unicorns can play – it isn't about the purchase, it's about how each customer feels. I want the Sassy Jones woman to walk away with more than just a handbag, I want her feeling gorgeous, connected and loved. This location will be the first of many to do just that."

Charis Jones, Founder and CEO of Sassy Jones
Charis Jones, Founder and CEO of Sassy Jones

RICHMOND, VA — Sassy Jones, the nation’s fastest-growing privately held retail brand, which launched in the founder’s minivan where she drove across the country to various trade shows after giving birth to her then 4-month-old twins, is now a multimillion-dollar enterprise that designs incredibly unique jewelry, audacious ready-to-wear women’s clothes, and accessories. If you own a piece of Sassy Jones, you understand you are purchasing not only a product, but empowerment and purpose. Additionally, every purchase benefits menstrual poverty to young African girls.

“I am thrilled to open our first location where customers near and far can come for a fully immersive shopping experience,” said Charis Jones, Founder and CEO of Sassy Jones. “A place where the unicorns can play – it isn’t about the purchase, it’s about how each customer feels. I want the Sassy Jones woman to walk away with more than just a handbag, I want her feeling gorgeous, connected and loved. This location will be the first of many to do just that.”

Teaching women to be fearlessly unapologetic with their style choices, the success of Sassy Jones is attributed to the brand’s cult-like fanbase, which grew rapidly after a series of Sparkle Parties – the brand’s weekly show garnering more than 30k viewers which teaches women how to feel undeniably confident in the brand’s newest arrivals. The Sparkle Party gained popularity among celebrities like Kim Coles, Cynthia Bailey and some of “The Real Housewives.”

Today, the multimillion-dollar brand has scaled to three warehouses, employing a team of over 40 employees, and has amassed countless national recognitions, including ranking at No. 24 on Inc. 5000’s list of fastest-growing, privately held businesses measured by revenue and growth with 12,000% growth. Sassy Jones was also named by Forbes as a top brand that thrived during the pandemic and continues to be a lifestyle brand that caters heavily to Black women, a market that is underserved by major fashion labels.

 

