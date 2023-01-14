PRESS ROOM: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Set for Jan. 16 in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO, CA —Mayor Juan Gonzalez and the San Leandro City Council are pleased to invite the community to attend the City of San Leandro’s annual celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The event commemorates the birthday of this great American leader and his lifelong work toward equality and peace. This year’s event will be held at the Marina Community Center, located at 15301 Wicks Blvd., and includes live entertainment and student performances for the oratorical contest. Light refreshments and crafts for kids will also be provided with free admission for all those who wish to attend.

San Leandro students in 3rd through 12th grades are invited to participate in the oratorical festival and poetry slam. Students can win gift card prizes in their grade category ($100 first place, $50 second place). Prizes are made possible by the San Leandro Optimist Club.

For more information, contact Liz Hodgins at 510-577-3473 or ehodgins@sanleandro.org.

