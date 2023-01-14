fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Entertainment Featured Government News Oakland Post Post News Group Press Room

PRESS ROOM: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Set for Jan. 16 in San Leandro
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown

More Employers Demanding Employees Return to the Office

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics racism

Rev. Rhett H. James Honored During Dr. King Program

#NNPA BlackPress Advice Black History Commentary Community Family Featured Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Texas Metro News

COMMENTARY: YOU HAVE A DO-OVER!

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Texas Metro News

COMMENTARY: Chaos or Community, Circa 2023!

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

Walmarts are closing or at least, Threatening to close

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacy Brown

CBC Begins ‘Busy’ 2023 Meeting with Biden Administration Over Border Policies

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Black History Business Cars Commentary Community Featured Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room

PRESS ROOM: Chevy Announces Nationwide Search for $100k ‘Lead Dream Chaser’ Opportunity

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Entertainment Government Insight News National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown Video youtube

What does activism look like in 2023? Curing our society’s systemic problem.

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Crime Economy Energy Featured Government Health James Clyburn Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics racism Rep. James Clyburn

OP-ED: Pursuing Martin Luther King Jr.’s Beloved Community

#NNPA BlackPress

PRESS ROOM: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Set for Jan. 16 in San Leandro

Published

4 days ago

on

The event commemorates the birthday of this great American leader and his lifelong work toward equality and peace.

SAN LEANDRO, CA —Mayor Juan Gonzalez and the San Leandro City Council are pleased to invite the community to attend the City of San Leandro’s annual celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The event commemorates the birthday of this great American leader and his lifelong work toward equality and peace. This year’s event will be held at the Marina Community Center, located at 15301 Wicks Blvd., and includes live entertainment and student performances for the oratorical contest. Light refreshments and crafts for kids will also be provided with free admission for all those who wish to attend.

San Leandro students in 3rd through 12th grades are invited to participate in the oratorical festival and poetry slam. Students can win gift card prizes in their grade category ($100 first place, $50 second place). Prizes are made possible by the San Leandro Optimist Club.

For more information, contact Liz Hodgins at 510-577-3473 or ehodgins@sanleandro.org.

The post PRESS ROOM: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Set for Jan. 16 in San Leandro first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

Post Views: 111

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com