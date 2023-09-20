PRESS ROOM: City of Houston Chosen as First City Outside of Africa for Diaspora African Forum Location

HOUSTON – Today, Ambassador H.E. Dr. Erieka Bennett, founder and Head of Mission for the Diaspora African Forum (DAF), and leadership visited Houston to scout locations for what will become the first DAF location outside of the African continent. This achievement is the direct result of relationships forged during the trade and investment mission, led by Mayor Sylvester Turner, to West Africa in July, with a 30-member delegation. During the mission, Mayor Turner and the delegation engaged with African leaders, businesses, and communities to build on existing relationships, explore new bilateral economic opportunities, and strengthen cultural and civic engagement between the City of Houston and Africa.

Houston is the perfect choice as the most diverse city in the nation and home to one of the largest diasporas in the United States. “We are honored to be the first city outside of Africa to host a Diaspora African Forum location,” says Mayor Sylvester Turner. “Today’s announcement reaffirms Houston’s commitment to strengthening its bonds with the African continent and its diaspora. Mayor Turner also recognized Ambassador Bennett and the Diaspora African Forum who visited the public session today.

“In the African tradition when someone comes to your house, you come back to their house, so we are here to say thank you to Mayor Turner and we are here to open an office,” says Ambassador Bennett. “Our decision to choose Houston as our first location outside of Africa was a natural progression of the relationships nurtured during the mission.” The mission of the Diaspora African Forum is to bridge the gap between Africa and its diaspora by fostering trans-Atlantic connections, and promoting economic collaboration and cultural exchange.

Houston has actively encouraged DAF’s mission by embracing diversity, promoting international relations, and creating an environment conducive to economic collaboration.

Contact:

Mary Benton

Director of Communications

Office: 832.393.0830

Mobile: 713.208.6229

Mary.Benton@houstontx.gov

Deidrea George

Press Secretary

Office: 832.393.0800

Mobile: 832.763.6972

Deidrea.George@houstontx.gov

Javelle Johnson

Deputy Press Secretary/ Public Information Officer

Office: 832.393.0808

Mobile: 832.571.7091

Javelle.Johnson@houstontx.gov

