Sit behind the wheel POV Test Drive 2024 Alfa Romero Tonale Veloce EAWD. Beneath the captivating exterior lies a powerful heart that elevates the driving experience to a whole new level. The 2024 TONALE VELOCE EAWD boasts a PHEV Automatic transmission paired with an E-AWD system, offering rapid acceleration and precise control on any road surface. The Dual Mode Active Suspension provides a balance between comfort and sportiness, making it equally adept at smooth city cruising and spirited corner carving.

The standout feature of the TONALE VELOCE EAWD is the Alfa DNA Drive Mode System, allowing you to choose from multiple driving modes tailored to your preferences. Whether you crave a thrilling performance in “Dynamic” mode or a more fuel-efficient ride in “Natural” mode, this ALFA Romeo caters to your every desire.

Safety and Driver Assistance

ALFA Romeo understands that safety is paramount, and the TONALE VELOCE EAWD is equipped to keep you and your passengers protected on every journey. Enhanced Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward-Collision Warning Plus with Full Stop, and Lane-Keep Assist work in harmony to create a cocoon of safety around the vehicle, ensuring peace of mind during long trips or daily commutes.

The Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection, Traffic Sign Recognition, and Driver Attention Alert add an extra layer of confidence, providing you with information and alerts to assist you in navigating busy roads. The ParkSense® Front and Rear Park-Assist System, coupled with the ParkView® Rear Back-Up Camera, makes parking a breeze, even in tight spaces.

