fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics racism Stacy Brown

Police Force and Top Officials Resign in Kenly, North Carolina After City Council Hires Black Women as Town Manager
Advertisement

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

LIVESTREAM 5.27.2020 1PM ET — #SaveLocalJournalism #7: LEADERS IN THE COMMUNITY

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

LIVE - Let It Be Known @ 7:30am ET - Episode 14

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

LIVE #LetItBeKnown w/Dr. Derrick Darby @ 7:30am ET - Episode 21

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

LIVE — #LetItBeKnown — Morning News

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

LIVE — #LetItBeKnown — Morning News

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

LIVE — #LetItBeKnown — Morning News

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

LIVE — LET IT BE KNOWN— MORNING NEWS

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

LIVE! — LET IT BE KNOWN, SPECIAL GUEST: MISS ROBBIE MONTGOMERY — THURS. 7.29.21 7:30AM ET

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Commentary Community Lifestyle Media News NNPA NNPA Events Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

2022 Genesis GV70 AWD Seat Configuration 360 Video

#NNPA BlackPress

Police Force and Top Officials Resign in Kenly, North Carolina After City Council Hires Black Women as Town Manager

NNPA NEWSWIRE — “I have enjoyed my time working at Kenly Police Department and had fully intended to remain employed with the town, but unfortunately, decisions are being made which make me question what the future will hold for all town employees,” Darren Pate, a patrol officer, wrote to Police Chief Josh Gibson. Gibson also submitted his resignation along with all four of the city’s full-time officers.

Published

3 days ago

on

With a population of approximately 2,400 residents, demographics show Kenly evenly split along racial lines with 36 percent African Americans, 36 percent white, and 20 percent Hispanic.
With a population of approximately 2,400 residents, demographics show Kenly evenly split along racial lines with 36 percent African Americans, 36 percent white, and 20 percent Hispanic.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent
 @StacyBrownMedia

After completing a nationwide search that yielded 30 candidates, the Kenly Town Council announced Justine Jones, a Black woman, as their unanimous choice for Kenly’s next Town Manager.

And while the council claimed they were “proud” of the hire, police officers and other city officials have expressed their disapproval in a mass resignation.

“I have enjoyed my time working at Kenly Police Department and had fully intended to remain employed with the town, but unfortunately, decisions are being made which make me question what the future will hold for all town employees,” Darren Pate, a patrol officer, wrote to Police Chief Josh Gibson.

Gibson also submitted his resignation along with all four of the city’s full-time officers.

Two town clerks also resigned. In their resignation letters, the officers and the clerks cited a “hostile work environment.”

The wording appears to be a reference to Jones, who sued her previous employer – Richland County, S.C. – for gender and racial discrimination after they fired her as manager of research.

Jones’ lawsuit alleges “hostile” treatment by Richland County officers and her supervisor and retaliation for reporting harmful behavior.

In addition, Jones claimed that Richland County failed to pay her fairly.

She said officials treated her differently due to illness and terminated her on March 30, 2015.

With a population of approximately 2,400 residents, demographics show Kenly evenly split along racial lines with 36 percent African Americans, 36 percent white, and 20 percent Hispanic.

Town council members plan to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the mass resignation and how to replace its police chief and the four full-time officers.

“I am honored that the Council has entrusted me with the responsibility of being Kenly’s next manager,” Jones said following her hiring in May.

Jones has worked for in local government for more than 15 years.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from Concordia University in Minnesota, a master’s degree in Public Policy from the Humphrey School at the University of Minnesota, and a second master’s degree in Public Administration from Baruch College in New York.

“Kenly’s diversity and dynamic potential offer intriguing challenges and a promising future of growth and prosperity that I am excited to become a part of,” Jones asserted.

“I welcome the challenge of overseeing the Town’s operations, and I look forward to working with the Mayor, Town Council, and the talented and committed Staff of Kenly. In this short time, I have learned I will be joining a dedicated team that possesses an extensive understanding of Kenly’s services. Together we will continue providing excellent services to our community.”

Post Views: 397

Related Topics:

A Little About Me: I'm the co-author of Blind Faith: The Miraculous Journey of Lula Hardaway and her son, Stevie Wonder (Simon & Schuster) and Michael Jackson: The Man Behind The Mask, An Insider's Account of the King of Pop (Select Books Publishing, Inc.) My work can often be found in the Washington Informer, Baltimore Times, Philadelphia Tribune, Pocono Record, the New York Post, and Black Press USA.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com