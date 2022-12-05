fbpx
PGA of America Offers Short-Term Employment Opportunities in Support of 2023 Major Championships through PGA JobMatch
PGA of America Offers Short-Term Employment Opportunities in Support of 2023 Major Championships through PGA JobMatch

"We are committed to creating a golf industry workforce that reflects the demographics of America," said PGA of America Chief People Officer Sandy Cross. "PGA JobMatch provides unique and valuable experiences working at some of golf's most high-profile championships for individuals who are interested in exploring a career in golf.

Special to NNPA Newswire

FRISCO, Texas – The PGA of America is inviting talent from diverse backgrounds who are interested in careers in golf and sports to apply for short-term employment as operations assistants in support of the PGA’s high-profile 2023 major spectator championships.

  • Individuals can register at PGAImpact.org through Dec.16 to potentially interview with the PGA’s operations teams, for short-term employment opportunities at the following events:
    2023 PGA Championship – Oak Hill Country Club, Rochester, N.Y. (May 15–21, 2023)
  • 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship – PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas (May 24–28, 2023)
  • 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship – Baltusrol Golf Club, Springfield, N.J. (June 21–25, 2023)

Positions in New York, Texas and New Jersey include pre-, during and post-Championship opportunities from April to July 2023.

“We are committed to creating a golf industry workforce that reflects the demographics of America,” said PGA of America Chief People Officer Sandy Cross.

“PGA JobMatch provides unique and valuable experiences working at some of golf’s most high-profile championships for individuals who are interested in exploring a career in golf.

“These high-energy team environments provide hands-on learning experiences and networking opportunities, which can be the launch point to a career in golf.”

The PGA is primarily conducting recruitment through colleges and universities, including minority-serving institutions, which offer sports and golf management programs.

Introductions will be made between qualified candidates and the respective PGA of America departments’ hiring leaders.

Qualified candidates will be invited to participate in the next phase of the hiring process.

A list of opportunities is featured on the PGA JobMatch website. All applicants’ registrations must be received by Dec.16, 2022 to be considered.

