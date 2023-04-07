fbpx
Officials, Community Show Up to Celebrate Distinguished Honorees for the 14th Annual Powerful Women of the Bay Awards Luncheon
Officials, Community Show Up to Celebrate Distinguished Honorees for the 14th Annual Powerful Women of the Bay Awards Luncheon

3 days ago

In Celebration of Women’s History Month

The 14th Annual Powerful Women of the Bay Awards Luncheon in recognition of Women’s History Month was held on March 30th at Scott’s Pavillion in Jack London Square. Over 350 plus guests attended the event. Founder and event producer Cathy D. Adams started Powerful Women of the Bay 14 years ago.  Over the years, she has highlighted bay area women in every industry.  More can be found on  the website for this year’s honorees and former honorees in addition to checking out highlights from previous events attached at http://powerfulebwomen.com.

Photo left to right

Cathy D. Adams, Founder and Creator , PWOTB , President and CEO, The Oakland African American Chamber of Commerce

Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis, State of California

Malia Cohen, Controller, State of California

Mayor Sheng Thao, Mayor, City of Oakland

Assemblymember Mia Bonta, 2023 Honoree PWOTB

Attorney General Rob Bonta, State of California

LaNiece Jones, Community Partner, Executive Director BWOPA/TILE

The post Officials, Community Show Up to Celebrate Distinguished Honorees for the 14th Annual Powerful Women of the Bay Awards Luncheon first appeared on Post News Group.

