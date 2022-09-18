fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Business Commentary Community Featured News Oakland Post Post News Group

OCCUR AMBOF 2022 Leadership Forum and Year-End Celebration
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Crime Economy Featured Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Op-Ed

OP-ED: A New Kind of Hope Lives Here

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Education Featured HBCU Homeownership Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room

PRESS ROOM: Morgan State University students win Zillow’s HBCU Hackathon with app that measures financial credibility outside of credit scoring

#NNPA BlackPress Business Charlene Crowell Commentary Community Economy Education Featured Financial Management Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics

Biden Student Debt Forgiveness Plan Begins, Not Ends 

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Featured Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room

PRESS ROOM: New Name. Same Soul. Real Times Media Relaunches its Cultural Marketing Division as Pitch Black

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Education Featured HBCU National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room

PRESS ROOM: Largest-Ever HBCU Week Coming to Walt Disney World Resort Next Month

#NNPA BlackPress Advice Black History Commentary Community Featured Government Health National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room

PRESS ROOM: Hear Her Campaign Addresses Health Inequities Among Pregnant and Postpartum People

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Entertainment Featured Music National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Nsenga K. Burton The Burton Wire

IN MEMORIAM: Jesse Powell, R&B Crooner Dies

#NNPA BlackPress Advice Ask Alma Commentary Community Entertainment Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Video youtube

LIVE! — ASK ALMA — TUES. 7.13.21 7PM ET

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

HEADLINES: Join the Black Press for Twitter Talk:

#NNPA BlackPress

OCCUR AMBOF 2022 Leadership Forum and Year-End Celebration

Published

4 days ago

on

(Pictured left to right:) Wanda Johnson, Founder, the Oscar Grant Foundation; Fred Blackwell, CEO, San Francisco Foundation; Dr. Nadine Scott, Founder, Ariel Outreach Mission; and Dee Johnson, Executive Director, the Lend a Hand Foundation.

“The Journey to the Vision”

Faith-based organization leaders often discuss their visions today, but not the struggles that brought them to now. On Sept. 27, 2022, OCCUR and San Francisco Foundation FAITHS will present a special Zoom Leadership Forum and AMBOF Year-End Celebration “The Journey to the Vision.” Guest speakers include Fred Blackwell, CEO, San Francisco Foundation; Wanda Johnson, Founder, the Oscar Grant Foundation; Dee Johnson, Executive Director, the Lend a Hand Foundation; and Dr. Nadine Scott, Founder, Ariel Outreach Mission. Like so many leaders working in the trenches daily to make life better for us all, these extraordinary individuals have, somewhere along the line, confronted a moment that made the difference in how they emerged into who they are today.

“Some of these stories we know about, such as Wanda Johnson’s tragic loss of her son Oscar Grant, others we’ve yet to learn. During this Forum, these champions for change will teach faith-based and nonprofit leaders serving underrepresented communities of color how to push forward, despite facing difficult and even hostile environments in a time that many people deny that this is our reality,” says Carmen Bogan, the Program’s Director. Participants will learn how to turn tragedy into purpose, build powerhouse organizations from little or nothing, reinvent their organization or themselves, honor and build legacy in their work, stabilize their funding once and for all, and find their base of community support and action.

The journey to the vision can lead to change, transformation, and triumph. Join us for the celebration!

Date/Time: September 27, 2022, 9am-11am PST

Location: Zoom

How to Attend: Please RSVP on our website, amodelbuiltonfaith.org

Questions: Email info@occurnow.org, or call (510) 839-2440

The post OCCUR AMBOF 2022 Leadership Forum and Year-End Celebration first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

Post Views: 146

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com