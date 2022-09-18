OCCUR AMBOF 2022 Leadership Forum and Year-End Celebration

“The Journey to the Vision”

Faith-based organization leaders often discuss their visions today, but not the struggles that brought them to now. On Sept. 27, 2022, OCCUR and San Francisco Foundation FAITHS will present a special Zoom Leadership Forum and AMBOF Year-End Celebration “The Journey to the Vision.” Guest speakers include Fred Blackwell, CEO, San Francisco Foundation; Wanda Johnson, Founder, the Oscar Grant Foundation; Dee Johnson, Executive Director, the Lend a Hand Foundation; and Dr. Nadine Scott, Founder, Ariel Outreach Mission. Like so many leaders working in the trenches daily to make life better for us all, these extraordinary individuals have, somewhere along the line, confronted a moment that made the difference in how they emerged into who they are today.

“Some of these stories we know about, such as Wanda Johnson’s tragic loss of her son Oscar Grant, others we’ve yet to learn. During this Forum, these champions for change will teach faith-based and nonprofit leaders serving underrepresented communities of color how to push forward, despite facing difficult and even hostile environments in a time that many people deny that this is our reality,” says Carmen Bogan, the Program’s Director. Participants will learn how to turn tragedy into purpose, build powerhouse organizations from little or nothing, reinvent their organization or themselves, honor and build legacy in their work, stabilize their funding once and for all, and find their base of community support and action.

The journey to the vision can lead to change, transformation, and triumph. Join us for the celebration!

Date/Time: September 27, 2022, 9am-11am PST

Location: Zoom

How to Attend: Please RSVP on our website, amodelbuiltonfaith.org

Questions: Email info@occurnow.org, or call (510) 839-2440

