fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Community Crime Featured Government News Oakland Post Politics Post News Group

No Charges to Be Filed in Death of Supervisor Wilma Chan
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Featured Food National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

Beloved ‘Corn Kid’ Helps Donate 90,000 Cans of Vegetables For Thanksgiving

#NNPA BlackPress Ben Jealous Black History Commentary Community Featured Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Op-Ed Politics

COMMENTARY: “Grateful After the November Mid-Term Results

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Government In Memoriam National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacy Brown

IN MEMORIAM: Virginia Congressman Donald McEachin Dies at 61

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Entertainment Featured Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown

Attorney Ben Crump Brings Star-Studded TheGrio Awards Crowd to Its Feet in Dr. King-Inspired Acceptance Speech

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Government In Memoriam Lauren Victoria Burke National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics

IN MEMORIAM: Congressman Don McEachin of Virginia Dies at 61

#NNPA BlackPress Business Commentary Community Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. Economy Entertainment Featured Government Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Op-Ed Politics

OP-ED: The Time is Now for Increasing Diversity in American Media Ownership 

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Education Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire racism Texas Metro News

COMMENTARY: SMU Perkins Five Black Trailblazers Changed Face of Campus, Part II

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacy Brown

AARP Poll Shows Older Voters May Decide Close Georgia Runoff Election

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Coronavirus COVID-19 Economy Environment Featured Government James Clyburn National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Op-Ed Politics

OP-ED: Refocusing America’s Pursuit of Perfection

#NNPA BlackPress

No Charges to Be Filed in Death of Supervisor Wilma Chan

Published

2 days ago

on

The late Wilma Chan, Alameda County Supervisor for District 3, including the cities of Alameda, San Leandro, a portion of Oakland, including Chinatown, Jack London, and Fruitvale, among others. (Office of Wilma Chan via Bay City News)

By Keith Burbank | Bay City News

Criminal charges will not be filed against the driver of the vehicle that hit and killed Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan in November 2021, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said recently.

Chan was walking her dog when she was hit by a vehicle at 8:05 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2021, at Grand Street and Shore Line Drive in Alameda. Chan was a resident of the city for 27 years.

“My Office reviewed the completed (police) reports,” O’Malley said. “To file criminal charges, we would have to find that the driver was criminally negligent, such as running a stop sign.”

O’Malley said, “We did not find such negligence.”

Alameda officials declined to release details of the police investigation into the collision. O’Malley said officers made diagrams, took statements from witnesses, and analyzed the trajectory of the sun that morning.

“Supervisor Chan was a tireless advocate for seniors, children, and families, promoting programs that advance children’s health, and help lift people out of poverty, and so much more,” Alameda Mayor Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft said in a statement the day that Chan died. “Her compassion, strong sense of community, and devotion to the people she served will be profoundly missed.”

In recognition of Chan’s work and contributions to the city, Alameda renamed a street after her on Nov. 16, when family, friends, city officials and colleagues unveiled Wilma Chan Way, which stretches from Webster Street to Lincoln Avenue replacing Constitution Way.

Drivers from Oakland via the Webster Street tube will first encounter Alameda by way of Wilma Chan Way.

“Wilma Chan was a wonderful leader for Alameda County,” O’Malley said. “She was a champion, for example, of All In Alameda County, which addresses food insecurity and address issues of poverty.”

Chan was responsible for “several projects that were quite personal and impactful to vulnerable individuals and other members of our community,” O’Malley added. “‘All In’ is one example of the vision and humanity Supervisor Chan brought to the Board of Supervisors.”

The post No Charges to Be Filed in Death of Supervisor Wilma Chan first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

Post Views: 181

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com