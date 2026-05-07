National Women’s Health and Maternal Mental Health Month 📱

🎬 You’re Invited to a Special Live Broadcast! 🎬

📅 Date: Thursday, May 7

🕛 Time: 12:30 PM (EST)

📺 Where to Watch: Let’s Talk Live!

Join us for an unforgettable conversation featuring Actor/Activist Lamman Rucker and Director Emmai Alaquiva, the creative mind behind the groundbreaking documentary The Ebony Canal!

🌟 Discover the powerful stories behind the film, which explores critical issues in Black maternal and infant health, and learn how it’s sparking nationwide conversations.

🔍 With May being National Women’s Health Month and Maternal Mental Health Month, now is the perfect time to engage in this vital dialogue.

🏆 The Ebony Canal has already made waves, winning two Emmy Awards and inspiring global discussions. Find out how it plans to make an even bigger impact with upcoming screenings, including a special event at Morgan State University on May 8 and the prestigious Cannes Film Festival later this month!

💡 Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from two inspiring voices dedicated to bringing awareness and solutions to an urgent public health crisis.

👉 Be sure to tune in, and share your thoughts with us using #LetsTalkTEC on social media!

📅 Mark your calendars for Thursday, May 7 at 12:30 PM! We look forward to seeing you there!

#LetsTalk #TheEbonyCanal #MaternalHealth #FilmScreening #LiveEvent