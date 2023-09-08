Missing Netflix Engineer Yohanes Kidane Found Dead In San Francisco Bay

Photo: San Jose Police Department

The body of a 22-year-old Netflix engineer who went missing last month was found in the San Francisco Bay, CBS News reports.

Yohanes Kidane, 22, was last seen in security footage leaving his apartment building and entering an Uber vehicle on August 14 in downtown San Jose.

“Two young colleagues of his saw him and were able to talk to him,” Yosief Kidane, Yohanes’ brother, previously said. “He said he was heading to San Francisco to maybe meet a friend. The last footage I’ve seen of him was leaving his apartment building and getting into a black Toyota Camry.”

Yohanes, who graduated from Cornell University, moved to the Bay Area in July and was only in his second week of working as a Netflix software engineer when he went missing. His cell phone, wallet, and backpack were found in San Francisco near the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center.

On August 29, Yohanes’ body was found by a passing boat in waters northeast of the Golden Gate Bridge. The coroner later determined that the body belonged to Yohanes.

According to an autopsy, the 22-year-old died from blunt force injuries with drowning as a contributing factor. The coroner said Yohanes died by suicide.

If you or someone you know need mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.